‘BMF’: La La Anthony Discussed Her Hardest Scene for Season 2

Starz‘s BMF has just launched its second season. The drama showcases Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr.) and Terry “Southwest Tee” Flenory (Da’Vinchi), brothers who began building their drug business in Detroit. In real life, the brothers would eventually become two of the biggest drug traffickers in the country.

This season also centers on Terry’s romance with a married woman named Markisha Taylor (La La Anthony). Anthony discussed the hardest scene for her to film in season 2.

La La Anthony as Markisha Taylor and Da’Vinchi as Terry “Southwest Tee” Flenory in ‘BMF’

Markisha Taylor is based on a real person

Though it hasn’t been explicitly stated, many people believe that Markisha Taylor is based on Terry Flenory’s long-term girlfriend, Tonesa Welch, who has been called the First Lady of BMF. The bond that the real Terry and real Markisha have remains today.

“Terry told me how much he was really in love with Markisha, so that bond is legit,” Da’Vinchi told Shadow and Act. “They were really this force, and she was putting him on game, and there was something about her that he just really loved. So that’s definitely a real thing. And even to this day, they still have a great relationship. Years later, they have a great bond with each other in real life.”

La La Anthony said this was her hardest scene in ‘BMF’ Season 2

Not only is Markisha married, but her husband Boom is also extremely abusive, something fans will watch unfold over the season. Anthony said that filming the scenes that dealt directly with domestic violence was the hardest for her to film.

“In Markisha’s marriage, she’s dealing with domestic violence,” Anthony told AllHipHop. “Domestic abuse. I wanted to handle that really carefully and safely for women out there who have been through that, just honor women who have been through that and made it out. Women who are going through that, support them. There was an episode where we dealt with that. That was really hard for me, but I just hope I handled it in the right way. Really took some time to give love and support to women who have made it out of those situations and women that are still in those situations.”

Markisha and Terry’s relationship will cause some major drama in ‘BMF’ Season 2

Since Markisha and Terry are currently involved with other people, their burgeoning relationship will cause some major issues and drama throughout this season. “This season, you really get to see the dynamics of Markisha and Terry’s relationship and how it starts off as just a fun little flirty thing, and then it becomes a lot more,” Anthony told POPSUGAR. “Now they’re both faced with dealing with their real relationships and what that means for their relationship. And it gets complicated, but at the core of it all is love, care, and respect.”

Moreover, Meech is going to have some major issues with the bond that Terry forms with Markisha. “Meech has this thing with Markisha. Meech does not like Markisha at all,” Da’Vinchi told POPSUGAR. “And I think that starts making the brothers build a certain tension again, which some could argue and say that that could be part of the brothers’ demise.”