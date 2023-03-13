‘BMF’: Yung Miami Reacts to Fans Criticizing Her Acting on the Show

BMF Season 2 is coming to a close, and fans have finally seen Yung Miami, aka Caresha Brownlee, on the series. The highly-rated show follows the real-life story of the Flenory brothers. Demetrius “Meech” Flenory (Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr.) and Terry “Southwest Tee” Flenory (Da’Vinchi) were born and raised in Detroit. After growing up in abject poverty, the brothers began selling drugs as a means to end. Before long, they expanded their business to become some of the biggest drug traffickers in the United States.

In the series, Yung Miami portrays Deanna Washington; fans had much to say about the rapper’s acting. However, the City Girls star is not letting that get her down.

Yung Miami as Deanna and Mike Merrill as Ty Washington in ‘BMF’ | Starz

‘BMF’ Season 2 cast Yung Miami

Yung Miami made her long-awaited BMF debut in episode 209, “High Treason.” In the episode, she starred as Deanna Washington, the wife of Atlanta kingpin Ty Washington (Mike Merrell). In the episode, Meech returns to Deanna and Ty’s home to tell Deanna that her husband has been killed.

In anguish, Deanna screams, cries, and slaps Meech. However, fans weren’t so convinced by her acting.

?????? The more they hate the more opportunities come!! It's only the beginning for me! ? https://t.co/YQLld4aqpw — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) March 10, 2023

Yung Miami reacts to fans criticizing her acting on ‘BMF’

Though the City Girls rapper appeared in Netflix’s You People, BMF marked her television and dramatic acting debut. In episode 209, Yung Miami’s character, Deanna, reacts when Meech tells her that her husband has been killed. She cries and slaps him.

While some fans expressed their pride in the star for stepping outside of her comfort zone, others were less than impressed with her acting chops. Several parodies of Yung Miami’s acting have popped up on social media in the few days since the episode has been out.

However, the rapper/actor has not let that deter her. She replied by saying portraying Deanna is only the beginning for her. “The more they hate, the more opportunities come!! It’s only the beginning for me!” she tweeted.

‘BMF’ Season 2 finale overview

Now that Meech intends to move BMF into Atlanta, this may not be the last fans see of Deanna, especially since she intends to get revenge for her husband’s death. Fans aren’t sure what BMF has in store for season 3, but the season 2 finale overview does hint at what’s to come.

The BMF Season 2 finale is titled “New Beginnings.” According to Starz, the official episode description reads, “Meech and Terry finally handle Detective Bryant, Lamar, and B-Mickie before charting

the next big step for BMF’s expansion, which will change the course of their relationship

forever.”

Fans who followed the Flenory brothers’ real-life story know that Meech’s move to Atlanta, leaving Terry in charge of operations in Detroit, would eventually lead to a major fracture between the brothers. Only time will tell how that pans out in the show.