A Body Language Expert Says Prince Harry Was ‘Lapping up Praise and Attention’ from the Crowd After the Stephen Colbert Show

Prince Harry recently spoke with Stephen Colbert about his controversial book, Spare. A body language expert says the Duke of Sussex seemed to enjoy the attention he received from the crowd after his TV appearance.

Prince Harry was ‘lapping up praise and attention’ says a body language expert

Prince Harry and Stephen Colbert | Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images

Harry was content with being the center of attention after he appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, says body language expert Judi James. She analyzed some of the pictures taken after the prince’s departure. He can be seen smiling and waving at the crowds as he leaves. James tells the Express that Harry appears to have an air of “thrilled excitement.”

“With his pink, shiny and rounded cheeks and his gleaming, wide-eyed facial expression, Harry still looks like a man in a state of thrilled excitement after spilling more royal beans on the Stephen Colbert show,” says James during her Express interview. “In terms of lapping up the praise and the attention, he shows no sign of flagging here, with his splayed-hand wave to the fans that came with an opened mouth to create feelings of empathy and recognition.”

Although James says he enjoys the attention in this moment, he’s not displaying full-on celebrity behavior. She says he presents himself as part royal and part celebrity.

“It’s only partly royal, with the wave a little too friendly to be a regal one,” adds James. “It’s more early days celebrity with a desire to be liked, although the slight cooling of the smile in one shot might be a necessary response. “Prince Harry has railed against the ‘British press’ and the ‘British media’ in all of his interviews thus far.”

Prince Harry has a complicated relationship with the media

Harry isn’t pleased with the way some media outlets have reported on him and Meghan Markle. However, he also needs the media so that he can promote his projects. Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield says Harry and Meghan contradict themselves because they criticize the media but also rely on it to build their brand.

“I do think that Harry and Meghan contradict themselves a lot in one specific instance in this idea of developing an entire documentary around hating the press when you are using the press,” says Schofield during her TMZ interview. “I think that is a weakness of Harry and Meghan. [They’re] constantly comparing themselves to Diana. Diana did not need media. Diana received media and she found a way to use it in her favor.”

Our take

Prince Harry | Gotham/GC Images

Prince Harry seems to still be adjusting to life as a non-working royal. Although he might appear to be enjoying the attention from the crowd, there might also be some anxiety behind the smiles and waves. Harry is likely trying to figure out where he fits and how to behave in his new role.

Considering Harry’s criticisms of the media, he might also feel conflicted about using the media to get his message across. It’s possibly an uncomfortable place for him, and it will take time to make peace with the situation.

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.