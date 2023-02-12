Bowen Yang Reveals Why He Felt Intimidated on ‘Wicked’ Set

Bowen Yang is one of the most popular actors on Saturday Night Live, a former writer who was promoted to an on-air cast member in 2019. Ever since, Yang has been shaking things up with topical sketches, memorable characters, and plenty of sassy comebacks. Yang has managed to become a true pop-culture staple thanks to his role on the sketch comedy series, acting in a wide variety of TV productions.

He’s also got some big things in the works, including the film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical Wicked. In a recent interview with Seth Meyers, Yang discussed his longtime love for the musical, revealing what it has been like to work on the production and how challenging the choreography has been.

Bowen Yang is set to play Pfannee in ‘Wicked’

The Broadway musical Wicked has been a cultural touchstone for many fans all around the world – and when a film adaptation was initially announced in 2012, millions were thrilled. There have been many delays in getting Wicked: Part One to the big screen, but principal photography began in 2021, and casting information has been slowly unveiled.

In December 2022, reports circulated that Yang had been cast as Pfannee, one of Elphaba’s classmates, in the film adaptation. As reported by Collider, Yang joins a star-studded cast of performers including Cynthia Erivo, Jeff Goldblum, Ariana Grande, and Jonathan Bailey. Wicked: Part One is scheduled for release in late 2024, and with filming well underway, many of the film’s stars are opening up about what it is like to play a part in such an iconic production.

What did Bowen Yang tell Seth Meyers about his love for ‘Wicked’?

In a recent interview with Meyers, Yang revealed that he’s been a huge fan of Wicked for years. “The second time I ever came to New York, the first time I went into Manhattan, was 2005. Wicked had just come out, I was obsessed with it,” the Saturday Night Live star said. “I begged my parents to buy tickets, it was the hottest ticket in town, we couldn’t go.”

“So I was like, ‘Can we at least drive up to the Gershwin Theatre so I can press my face up against the glass?'” Yang joked. “And so we went, it was the most pathetic sight.” He acknowledged that he thinks it’s “crazy” that he has a chance to act in a show that is so meaningful to him, admitting that it is truly a “full-circle moment” for him.

The choreography for ‘Wicked’ is intense

Even though Yang is having a blast filming Wicked: Part One, he did say there are some significant challenges associated with a role that involves so much singing and dancing. In his interview with Meyers, Yang noted “there’s choreography involved…Jon M. Chu is directing the film and he is still working with choreographers that he’s been with since ‘Step Up 2.'”

“I was really intimidated going into this,” the actor said. “I was like, ‘I’m not a dancer.’ I don’t really know how to move…But I was really scared to do this, and then I went in and I thought I was doing okay, and then these lovely choreographers are validating you at every turn. They’re going ‘that’s amazing! Oh my goodness!'”

He also revealed that the film’s lead choreographer praised his dancing skills, which made him feel amazing — until he realized that the talented choreographer was telling every other performer involved with the production the exact same thing.