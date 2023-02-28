Bryce Dallas Howard Once Shared She Didn’t Want Her Kids in the Spotlight

Actor Bryce Dallas Howard knows what it’s like growing up with famous parents as the daughter of director Ron Howard.

But Dallas Howard’s father went to great lengths to keep his daughter away from the spotlight. And Dallas Howard hoped to raise her children under similar circumstances.

Ron Howard kept Bryce Dallas Howard out of the spotlight

Bryce Dallas Howard |Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Bryce Dallas Howard is one of four biological children shared by Ron Howard and his wife Cheryl Howard. By the time she was born in 1981, Dallas Howard’s father was already a well-known celebrity. Ron Howard had a respectable acting career, which included the several years he spent on the popular Andy Griffith Show. In the early 80s, Ron Howard was developing his portfolio as a filmmaker as well.

Despite her superstar father, however, Dallas Howard asserted that her upbringing was fairly grounded. Her parents made a conscious effort to ensure their family avoided Hollywood’s spotlight. And it was how Dallas Howard aspired to raise her own children.

“{We weren’t exposed to the side of the industry that’s perceived as being more glamorous, where actors are coddled and where there’s a certain level of celebrity. We were completely sheltered from that. I think that that was a good call,” Dallas Howard once told People.

But Dallas Howard and her siblings were still allowed to experience the inner workings of the film industry behind the scenes.

“What my parents did that was great was they exposed all of us to movie sets and making movies and the crew. We had a very deep understanding of the kind of work that my dad did,” she added.

Bryce Dallas Howard’s children influence the kinds of films she does

Dallas Howard has been a part of a few projects that she’s discovered her children are interested in. In a separate interview with People, the actor revealed that some of her kids were thrilled to find her working on The Mandalorian. Her daughter was also impressed to discover Dallas Howard was collaborating with stars like John Cena and Dua Lipa.

“I couldn’t believe it. My daughter knew everyone that I was working with,” she said. “She was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I was such a big fan of John Cena. I love Dua Lipa.’ I’m like, ‘Who are you?’”

Dallas Howard theorized her children’s enthusiasm for her work may have influenced her career choices without her realizing it.

“That might even be subconsciously one of the reasons why I lean into projects that I know they’ll be excited about. Because they’re making sacrifices as well,” she explained.

Bryce Dallas Howard is very protective of other child actors

Dallas Howard’s own children might not be the only kids she’s protective of. The Jurassic World star has collaborated with quite a few children in her line of work. And in an interview with Mom, she revealed she also can’t help look out for other child stars in the making. This came from a natural passion she had working alongside them.

“I really love working with kids because I find it to be—I shouldn’t say easier, because it’s not like in comparison to adults, but it’s a very natural experience working with kids and playing with kids and pretending with kids, because that’s their normal state. With my children, the moment I say, ‘Let’s pretend there’s hot lava,’ they’re there instantly and it’s real hot lava and it’s intense,” she said.