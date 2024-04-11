Caitlyn Jenner posted an insensitive tweet about O.J. Simpson after his death. Here's what she wrote and what her followers think.

O.J. Simpson died on April 10, 2024, and he left behind a dark legacy. O.J.’s ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, were stabbed to death in 1994, and O.J. immediately became a person of interest in the case. Robert Kardashian Sr. helped represent O.J. in the case, but Caitlyn Jenner didn’t trust that O.J. was innocent. Here’s what Caitlyn tweeted about O.J. decades later and after his death.

Caitlyn Jenner posted an insensitive tweet following O.J. Simpson’s death

The Kardashian-Jenner family knows O.J. Simpson’s family well. Kim and Khloé Kardashian have discussed how their family vacationed with O.J. and his second wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, who was later brutally murdered. Robert Kardashian Sr., the father of Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, and Rob Kardashian, represented O.J. in the murder trial. Ultimately, O.J. was acquitted.

On April 10, 2024, O.J. died after battling cancer. Kris Jenner’s ex, Caitlyn Jenner, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to post an insensitive tweet.

“Good Riddance #OJSimpson,” she posted, tagging the deceased football player.

Fans flooded Caitlyn’s comments with negative responses. One fan even included a photo of Caitlyn sitting beside O.J. and smiling. Other fans reminded Caitlyn that she was involved in a fatal car accident that killed another person.

Kris was a close friend of Nicole’s, and when Nicole was murdered, she sat on her side of the courtroom instead of O.J.’s. Through the years, Caitlyn made it clear that she believed O.J. was guilty of murder. While on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here in 2019, she recalled talking to Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney about the situation. She told the girls that she never wanted O.J.’s name spoken in their household again.

Caitlyn Jenner said Robert Kardashian Sr. believed O.J. Simpson was guilty

O.J. Simpson and Nicole Brown Simpson | Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images

Robert Kardashian Sr. represented O.J. Simpson in the trial regarding Nicole Brown Simpson’s murder. Caitlyn Jenner discussed the case in her memoir, Secrets of My Life. In the memoir, Caitlyn suggested that Robert knew O.J. was guilty of his crimes.

“The implication was obvious that he believed O.J. was guilty,” she wrote, according to Radar Online.

Caitlyn also revealed how she really thought of O.J. — and it wasn’t good. “He was the most narcissistic, egocentric, neediest a**hole in the world of sports I had ever seen, and I had seen a lot of them,” she wrote in the book. I believe he got away with two savage murders.”

Caitlyn further suggested that Robert represented O.J. because he felt jealous that Kris Jenner moved on from their marriage. Robert knew that Kris was good friends with Nicole.

Kim and Khloé Kardashian spoke about the trial to Howard Stern. “Kourtney and I just believed everything that my dad would do,” Kim explained. “We were such daddy’s girls.”

Khloé Kardashian said the trial was ‘awful’ for her family

Khloé and Kim Kardashian discussed what life was like for them while their father, Robert Kardashian Sr., represented O.J. Simpson in the murder trial.

“It was very divided,” Khloé revealed. The sisters explained that during the O.J. trial, their father believed in O.J.’s innocence while their mother, Kris Jenner, did not.

“I know for us as kids, it was very hard,” Khloé continued. “For me personally, I just felt like if I was at my mom’s, I couldn’t really talk about my dad. If I was at my dad’s, I couldn’t talk about my mom. After the O.J. trial was done, they became best friends. … But during the trial, it was awful for us kids.”

