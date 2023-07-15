Here's why Queen Camilla's former butler says her birthday isn't a big deal and what she used to "worry" about with each passing year.

Ahead of Queen Camilla‘s (formerly known as Camilla Parker Bowles) birthday, a former member of her staff is sharing how they believe she will celebrate the day this year and why it’s not a big deal.

Here’s more on that, plus what King Charles III’s wife used to worry about every year on her birthday.

Camilla Parker Bowles (now-Queen Camilla) visits the Garden Museum to open the annual British Flowers Week | Geoff Pugh – WPA Pool/Getty Images

How Queen Camilla’s former butler thinks she will be celebrating her 76th birthday

Grant Harrold was King Charles’ butler for seven years. During his time working for the now-monarch and Camilla Harrold’s duties included that of butler, valet, housekeeper, house manager, and driver. He recalled how Camilla used to celebrate her day and opined how that may go this year as well.

Speaking on behalf of Spin Genie Harrold explained: “Historically, it’s normally very private. It might be a private dinner. In the past, they’ve had friends and family come over — but it’s never a big event. And the reason is you’ll find that the royals don’t ever celebrate big. They will celebrate big when it’s 75 or 80. She’ll be 76 this year, so her 80th will be a big one and it will be publicly celebrated. But birthdays are normally quite low-key.

“I used to be quite lucky as I’d normally be on duty when it was Camilla’s birthday. It was always quite nice that I was able to give her a gift and a card.”

Grant Harrold demonstrating tea etiquette on Kelly Clarkson’s talk show | Adam Christopher /NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Harrold added that the queen’s children, Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes, will likely be on hand to spend time with their mother on her birthday.

“Laura and Tom are very close to their mother and they’ll be giving her cards and presents,” he said. “They love spending time with her, and they would get involved if there was a big party. I think it would have to be a big occasion, because she’s got her own family and her stepkids, too. Camilla really enjoys parties herself. Whenever she’s pictured at an event, you can tell she’s enjoying herself and letting herself go.”

The queen’s former aide reveals what Camilla used to ‘worry’ about on her birthday

Harrold also revealed that Camilla used to always worry about getting older after her mother, Rosalind Shand, died in 1994 from osteoporosis at the age of 72.

Camilla Parker Bowles opens the Royal National Hospital for Rheumatic Diseases in Bath, England | Finnbarr Webster – WPA Pool / Getty Images

“Camilla has had a lot of heartache following the death of her mother. Well, she is now past that point of turning 72, but I’m sure up until turning 72, it was a worry in her mind,” he insisted, adding, “It probably will always be at the back of her mind.

“I know she was very close to her mother and her father. I knew them very well. I don’t think she’s ever fully gotten over losing her mother. It really devastated her. When I look at her, I still see the same lady I met 20 years ago. I haven’t seen her age at all.”