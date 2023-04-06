Camilla Parker Bowles’ Former Aide Says She ‘Managed to Bag Herself a Nice Life’

King Charles III‘s wife (formerly known as Camilla Parker Bowles) has been in the spotlight for decades. Royal fans know all about her affair with Charles while he was married to Princess Diana. The public even heard a personal and steamy phone call between the monarch and his then-mistress years ago. But somehow, someway Camilla has been able to keep several aspects of her life completely private.

Here’s what her former employee had to say about Camilla “managing to bag a nice life for herself.”

Camilla is ‘clever’ and ‘managed to bag herself a royal life and a private life’

Grant Harrold is a former butler who worked in King Charles and Camilla’s household from 2004 to 2011. He called the monarch’s wife “very clever” because of how she’s always been able to keep details of her private life separate from her life on the royal stage.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo Harrold said: “I think she’s settled in really well [to being queen]. I think she’s very clever. She’s managed to bag herself a royal life and a private life. What some people might not know or not so aware of is that she’s got her own children, Tom and Laura, and they’ve got their own children so she’s a grandmother with her own grandchildren. She’s also got her own house, Ray Mill, which she’s maintained as her own residence. It’s her own space so when she’s not doing royal duties she’s still got her own space for her and her family from her first marriage and I think it’s nice that she’s got that.

“She spends a lot of time with the king, of course, they share the same homes and everything but she’s got that little bolthole, somewhere she can go and have her own space especially if he’s away and doing things overseas on his own. I think that’s the secret to a healthy relationship, having your own space as well is vital and that’s maybe what they’ve worked out was the mistakes from previous years.”

The former royal employee also shared memories of traveling to Ray Mill and Camilla greeting him herself at the door, recalling: “I remember going to the house years ago before they married and I went to the house and she answered it as if you would answer your house. Now she’s queen and if you wanted to get in touch with her you have to go through offices and allsorts. Imagine back then knocking on the door, ‘Mrs PB? I’m here!’It’s different now, so different.”

Camilla gets equal billing on coronation invite

When Queen Elizabeth II died and Charles ascended the throne, Camilla was referred to as the monarch’s queen consort. However, ahead of their coronation she was given equal billing on the invitations.

A palace source told The Telegraph: “‘Queen Camilla’ is the appropriate title to set against ‘King Charles’ on the invitation. The coronation is an appropriate time to start using ‘Queen Camilla’ in an official capacity. All former queen consorts have been known as ‘queen’ plus their first name.”

The couple’s coronation will take place on May 6.