Carrie Underwood Received a 70 Pound Cake Made of Cheese for Her 40th Birthday

Carrie Underwood recently celebrated her 40th birthday, and the country music star received a very special gift: a 70-pound cake made entirely of cheese. Here’s what the singer, who follows a mostly vegan diet, said about the cheese cake and how she celebrated her special day.

Carrie Underwood | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Carrie Underwood received a cake entirely of cheese for her 40th birthday

Carrie Underwood turned 40 on March 10, and the country music star took to her Instagram Stories (which disappeared automatically after 24 hours) to share one of her birthday gifts.

She posted a photo of a tiered cake made of cheese wheels and adorned with flowers, grapes, and figs. The cake also had little signs that said “Cheesus Loves Me,” “Aged to Perfection,” and “40 and FABULOUS,” with a gold “Happy Birthday” decoration on top (per Insider). 40 bottles of wine surrounded the elaborate cheese stack.

“A ‘cake’ tower made entirely of cheese wheels & a lifetime’s worth of wines starting at 1983… I feel understood…” Underwood wrote over the photo, adding a crying laughing emoji.

She then posted a selfie of her next to the cake and wrote, “For size context…I believe this is about 70lbs of cheese!”

Underwood’s husband, Mike Fisher, also shared a photo of the gift on his Instagram. In his picture, the singer smiled behind all the wine and cheese. “Happy birthday babe!! The boys and I love you so much!!” he captioned the image.

Besides the cheese cake, Carrie Underwood also received adorable cards from her 2 sons for her 40th birthday

Underwood’s husband wasn’t the only one to get in on the birthday action: the couple’s two sons, 8-year-old Isaiah and 4-year-old Jake, gave the singer adorable handmade cards.

Underwood shared photos of their sweet messages to her Instagram Stories. “Things Jake loves about me,” the American Idol winner wrote over a picture of the first card (per Us Weekly).

Her 4-year-old’s orange paper, “Things I Love About Mommy, 1. When she kisses me. 2. How much she loves me. 3. She’s beautiful. 4. Her snuggles. 5. When she dresses up. I like her dress.”

Her older son had a slightly shorter list. “4 Things Isaiah loves about me,” Underwood wrote on her Instagram Story. “The 4 Things I love about Mommy!” the second orange card read. “I love her snuggles, I love her kisses, I love her singing and most of all I love her love!”

The country music star released her new song ‘Out Of That Truck’ to celebrate her special day

While she received a cheese cake and cute cards, Carrie Underwood wanted to give something on her 40th birthday. She surprised fans with the gift of a brand new song titled “Out Of That Truck.”

“Had some fun in the studio recently and for my birthday, I wanted to share my new song ‘Out Of That Truck’ with all of you!” she captioned an Instagram video of her singing and explaining the track.

The song is about an ex-lover left with reminders of Underwood all over his truck, such as her “strawberry wine stain” or her “nail polish on the tailgate.”