Aside from Charlie Hunnam and Jamie Dornan, the men whose names were being considered to play Christian Grey in ‘Fifty Shades’ is a literal who’s who of Hollywood.

The role of Christian Grey in Fifty Shades of Grey was more than just another part to play; it was a role that promised instant fame and notoriety. While Charlie Hunnam came tantalizingly close to snagging the role, he was far from the only A-lister in contention.

A fascinating array of Hollywood heavyweights were nearly cast as the enigmatic, BDSM-loving billionaire. Here’s a look at all of the actors who chose to pass on one of the decade’s most talked-about characters.

Charlie Hunnam, Ryan Gosling, and Stephen Amell were all eyed to play Christian Grey

Hunnam was initially slated to take on the magnetic role of Christian Grey in the cinematic adaptation of Fifty Shades of Grey. Yet, he wasn’t the sole Hollywood heavyweight considered for this highly sought-after part.

The role was a tempting prospect, promising fame and notoriety in exchange for donning the persona of the complex, BDSM-inclined billionaire. But for various reasons, many passed on the opportunity.

Ryan Gosling, for instance, was once the archetype that embodied Christian Grey in the eyes of casting directors. However, the La La Land star expressed a lack of enthusiasm for the character and chose not to audition.

Then comes Stephen Amell, known widely for his role in the TV series Arrow. He revealed through social media that he discussed the role with the production team.

Yet, for reasons unknown to us, the casting equation didn’t ultimately include him. While Amell was close to capturing the spotlight, fate had other plans, leaving his fans wondering what could have been if he had taken the role.

These other Hollywood hunks almost landed the lead in ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’

Garrett Hedlund was another notable candidate for the lead part in Fifty Shades of Grey. According to reports from Cosmopolitan, he was a top pick for the studios.

Hedlund declined the role despite the studio’s persistence, citing an emotional disconnect with the character. Even when the studio doubled down on pursuing him, Hedlund remained resolute.

His refusal was further underscored by his reluctance to lock himself into a multi-film commitment. This commitment was an aspect that the studio was not willing to budge on, even for Hedlund.

Meanwhile, Fifty Shades of Grey author E.L. James had her sights originally set on Robert Pattinson. Her vision of Christian Grey had a very specific face, but Pattinson’s involvement never materialized.

Fans of the franchise had their darling. Matt Bomer became the people’s choice, and his support snowballed into an online petition that attracted close to 100,000 signatures. The collective voice of the fandom was loud, but ultimately, it didn’t change the casting course.

This is why Charlie Hunnam backed out of the role of Christian Grey

Returning to Hunnam, he was the high-profile actor who came closest to stepping into Christian Grey’s polished shoes. The Sons of Anarchy standout officially signed on for the film following a meeting with director Sam Taylor-Johnson.

However, destiny had a twist in store. When it seemed like everything was falling into place, Hunnam abruptly exited.

Hunnam later broke his silence on why he chose to retreat from the project. The actor recognized the magnitude of what Fifty Shades could become: a cultural phenomenon.

“Fifty’s going to be massive; it’s going to be huge,” Hunnam shared. “I really didn’t want to fail on such a grand scale. And I just couldn’t transition from Jax Teller to Christian Grey in 48 hours.”

At that point, Hunnam had recently concluded his run on Sons of Anarchy. Although he was genuinely excited about the prospect of becoming Christian Grey, he came to a realization.

He confessed that the scope and scale of the project were too overwhelming for him to manage alongside his existing commitments. He had over-committed and decided it was better to step back than to risk failing on an enormously public stage.