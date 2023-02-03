Charlotte (Camelia Somers) is a recurring character on The Bold and the Beautiful. As an employee of Forrester Creations; Charlotte pops up during fashion shows or shakeups at the company. After a recent appearance on the soap opera, fans are curious to know more about her.

Violet Somers (L) and The Bold and the Beautiful star Camelia Somers (R) I Anna Webber/Getty Images for Kyboe!

Who is Charlotte on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?

The Bold and the Beautiful character Charlotte is a Forrester Creations intern. According to Fandom.com, her debut aired on Sept. 29, 2015. In the early years of her tenure, Charlotte was in a prominent storyline.

The intern became romantically involved with Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). Thomas became a playboy after discovering his ex-girlfriend Caroline Spencer II (Linsey Godfrey) married his father Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye).

Who saw Charlotte crushing on someone new ;) #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/fN6WiEClY4 — camelia somers (@CameliaSomers) August 5, 2017

Ridge voiced his concerns about Thomas dating an employee, but Thomas ignored his father’s warning. Thomas continued seeing Charlotte and during one of their rendezvous, Ridge caught them in bed. Thomas’ behavior lead to more tension between the father and son.

After Ridge confessed that Thomas was Douglas Forrester’s (Henry Joseph Samiri) father, Thomas wanted to do right by his son. Thomas broke up with Charlotte, and concentrated on reunitng with Caroline so they could become a family.

Since then Charlotte’s made sporadic appearance like many of the Forrester Creations interns. Her most recent appearance came on the Jan. 30, 2023 episode.

Who plays ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ intern?

Somers has been playing Charlotte for seven years on The Bold and the Beautiful. What some fans may not know is that she’s the granddaughter of TV legend and Three’s Company star Suzanne Somers. The soap actor was born on Oct. 2, 1995, and she’s the eldest daughter of Bruce Somers Jr. and Caroline Somers.

Camelia’s journey into showbiz began at two-years-old when she was cast in a commercial. As a teen she competed in dance and participated in musical theater, including a role in Hairspray. Aside from the CBS soap opera, Camelia’s other acting credits include The Tampon the the Lindsay Lohan holiday flick Falling for Christmas.

Will Charlotte become a permanent character on the soap opera?

Like many of the Forrester Creations interns, Charlotte isn’t onscreen that much. The character often pops up on The Bold and the Beautiful during a fashion show or deliver news to her boss Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Although Charlotte is a recurring character, the show might want to consider adding her permanently.

Charlotte would add zest to the show, especially if she rekinds her romance with Thomas. The fashion designer needs a new love interest besides Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). Charlotte could knock Thomas’ socks off and make him realize what a catch she is.

Charlotte and Thomas’ romance would spark concern from Steffy who’ll warn Thomas to stay away from the young intern. It’ll also spark interest from Hope, who’ll be surprised at thomas moving on. Hope won’t resist the opportunity to interfere, which could lead to a feud between her and Charlotte.