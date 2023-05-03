‘Chicago Fire’ Season 11 Schedule From May 2023 Until Finale

NBC’s Chicago Fire Season 11 is finally back with new episodes starting on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, and fans are excited to see what’s next in the season. So far, Taylor Kinney’s surprise exit shocked fans — and NBC reportedly brings back a fan favorite in the Chicago Fire Season 11 finale. Here’s the Chicago Fire Season 11 schedule from May 2023 to the finale.

‘Chicago Fire’ Season 11 schedule: New episodes return on Wednesday, May 3, 2023

NBC’s Chicago Fire Season 11 schedule is here, and episode 19 airs on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. While the series took a month-long hiatus through April 2023, fans can expect all-new episodes from May 3 to the finale.

Episode 19 airing on May 3, 2023, is titled “Take a Shot at the King.” According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis reads, “Boden, Ritter, Herrmann, and Kidd work together to take down a local politician responsible for a chemical fire; after his aunt’s accident, Gallo worries about their future; Brett steps in to perform Dylan’s magic show when he’s out of town.”

Episode 20 airs on May 10, 2023. The episode is titled “Never, Ever Make a Mistake.” The synopsis reads, “Herrmann works on becoming a better man after Cindy’s cancer journey; Kidd bonds with a homeless victim on a call; Kylie takes her firefighter exams; a harrowing call takes a toll on Brett.”

Episode 21 airs on May 17, 2023. The episode is titled “Change of Plans.” The synopsis reads: “Carver deals with the fallout of his arrest; Brett searches for closure with the baby she rescued; Capp weasels his way into the Firehouse 51 group chat.”

When is the ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 11 finale?

Only four new episodes remain in Chicago Fire Season 11, according to the schedule. This means the Chicago Fire Season 11 finale airs on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. The finale is titled “Red Waterfall.” The synopsis reads: “Brett waits for life-changing news; Herrmann encounters a psychic with a grave warning on a call; Kidd finds a new lead on the Homeland Security case.”

Fans hoping to catch Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide in the finale will be disappointed. The Severide actor left season 11 for personal reasons. The series explained Kinney’s absence by stating he attended “the best arson investigation training program in the world.”

With that said, fan-favorite Jesse Spencer will return as Matt Casey. Spencer previously left the series but returned with a cameo in season 11 episode 18. During the episode, Sylvie Brett told Casey she was seeing someone new after their breakup, and Spencer lied and said he also had a new girlfriend. Spencer was lying, of course. The interaction made fans wonder if Casey had plans to move back to Chicago, which would mean Spencer would take back his role in the series.

The series will return with season 12

With the Chicago Fire Season 11 schedule indicating the season is coming to a close, what’s next for the series? Fans hoping for more can rejoice, as NBC renewed all three One Chicago shows for more seasons.

“I’m pleased to continue my four-decade relationship with Universal Television and NBC,” series creator Dick Wolf stated, according to NBC. “All six shows [including the Law & Order franchise] being picked up again is the ultimate accolade to our incredible casts, producers, and writers. I’d also like to thank our loyal fans who have kept our NBC shows on the air for what will be a cumulative 84 seasons.”

Chicago Fire Season 11 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

