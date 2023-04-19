‘Chicago Med’: Brian Tee Made His Directorial Debut This Year

A talented actor who has appeared in many TV and film projects, Brian Tee is best known for his role in Chicago Med. He joined the One Chicago franchise in 2015 and was a staple for over seven years until abruptly departing in 2022. But this past March, fans were rewarded with the news that Tee had returned to Chicago Med — as a director. In a recent interview, he opened up about what it was like to make his directorial debut with Chicago Med, the series that helped make him a star.

When and why did Brian Tee leave ‘Chicago Med’?

Brian Tee as Ethan Choi in ‘Chicago Med’ Season 8 Episode 803 | George Burns Jr/NBC via Getty Images

Tee joined the Chicago Med cast in 2015. He portrayed Dr. Ethan Choi, who often seemed detached but was actually deeply attached to his co-workers and friends. Tee remained a firm fixture for seven years, not just in Chicago Med but other shows in the franchise. Over the years, he appeared in several crossover episodes of Chicago P.D. and Chicago Fire.

In 2022, fans were shocked to learn that Tee had opted to leave the franchise. According to Deadline, there were no hard feelings behind the actor’s exit. Instead, his contract had ended, and he wanted to spend more time with his wife and daughter.

“Playing Dr. Ethan Choi on Chicago Med has been such a gift and a blessing,” Tee told Deadline in October 2022. “I am forever grateful to our fans and my colleagues both in front of and behind the camera as I embark on a new journey. I am forever indebted to Dick Wolf, NBC, and Universal Television for choosing me.”

What did Brian Tee say about returning to ‘Chicago Med’ as a director?

Like his #ChicagoMed character, #BrianTee shares the same determination and devotion to his convictions that fans have come to love about Dr. Choi. Learn more about the #OneChicago actor here: https://t.co/2hcQn6JJat pic.twitter.com/hbBuYemp6X — Wolf Entertainment (@WolfEnt) March 10, 2021

However, Tee didn’t stay away for long. He returned in early 2023 to direct a Chicago Med episode. For Tee, the opportunity was a dream come true. In a recent interview with Variety, Tee revealed he’s been interested in directing for years and had directing in mind as an endgame when he signed on to the series in 2015.

“In season 2, I started shadowing directors,” he told Variety. “It was not necessarily an easy yes. I’m sure there’s a bit of hesitation. But I think everyone has known that I’ve been wanting to do this. It wasn’t just something new, out of the blue. It’s been something I’ve been working toward. So I asked, ‘If I’m going to come back and do nine episodes, I would love to come back and direct one.'”

He said working as a director on ‘Chicago Med’ was ‘bittersweet’

Tee spent many years on the Chicago Med cast, so returning to the set as a director felt like going back to school after a holiday break.

Tee told Variety that “there weren’t any nerves. It was really fun to come back and see everyone. It felt like jumping back into the swing of things, obviously in a completely different role. But to be back with the cast and crew was just a lot of fun and really a wonderful experience to be a part of, especially from this point of view.

“It’s bittersweet to say goodbye, but I don’t think it’s ever a real goodbye. It’s a see you later,” Tee added. “Our paths will cross. It’s what we do, as far as artists or actors are concerned — and even directors or writers. There will always be an end, and there will always be a goodbye, but you make certain relationships that last forever. That’s what you hang your hat on.”