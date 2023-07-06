Christina Hall from 'Christina on the Coast' has had issues with her dogs more recently and in the past. Here's what to know.

HGTV’s Christina Hall has two dogs, and she features them in Christina on the Coast 2023. A recent episode of the series shows Christina and her husband, Josh Hall, taking the dogs to an animal empath to learn more about their thoughts and feelings. And the reality star has had difficulties with animals in the past.

She had to rehome her previous dog, Biggie, due to behavioral issues

Christina Hall’s dogs — Cash, a French bulldog, and Stella, Josh Hall’s dog — appear in Christina on the Coast 2023. Before Christina and Josh blended their dog families, Christina had another dog, Biggie. Christina welcomed the Rottweiler puppy to the family in December 2020, just three months after her split from Ant Anstead.

In October 2021, Christina posted a photo with Stella sitting on her lap and Cash in the foreground. “Sunsets with my boys and sweet girl lapdog,” she captioned the Instagram post. This prompted fans to wonder what happened to Biggie. Christina then told fans that she chose to rehome the dog.

“Due to behavioral issues, I made the hard decision to have Biggie re-homed in the best interest of my children,” she told her followers.

Christina Hall visits an animal empath for her dogs in ‘Christina on the Coast’ 2023

Christina Hall from ‘Christina on the Coast’ | Aaron Poole/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

The Christina on the Coast 2023 episode airing on July 6, 2023, shows Christina Hall helping other French bulldog owners make their homes more pet-friendly. And the episode shows how she, her daughter, and her husband, Josh Hall, bring their two dogs — Cash and Stella — to an animal empath. Christina expresses how her beloved bulldog has had issues since living with Stella.

“Today, we’re headed to Laguna Beach to The Chakra Shack to meet with a pet communicator,” Christina says in a clip posted to People. “That way, we can understand our dogs better.” Josh then noted that he understands his dog, Stella, perfectly fine, and that it’s Cash who’s the issue.

The empathic healer sat down with the Halls and explained how dogs have “feelings, thoughts, and personalities.” Christina then noted that Cash has started barking more often since she and Josh blended dog families.

“When I tune into him, I almost want to cry,” the empathic healer tells the Halls as she holds Cash. “My heart gets heavy, and I feel like there’s a barrier, like he’s losing you. He definitely feels like he’s lost his place, but he actually feels like, I don’t know if it’s territorial, or that he has to constantly prove himself to get attention because he feels like he’s being put in the background in some way.”

Christina Hall also had 1 of her chickens eaten

Aside from Christina Hall’s dogs, the Christina on the Coast star also dealt with issues regarding her chickens she keeps in Tennessee. On March 24, 2023, she posted about how her chicken Bennifer died after an animal attack.

“We lost our sweet Hennifer/Bennifer to a predator who got into our pen,” she wrote on Instagram. “Josh was in Tennessee last weekend and found a pile of feathers. And unfortunately they were his. Never thought I could be so attached to a chicken but this was one special chicken. Bennifer was the only chicken who was eaten out of all 16 of our chickens. Ben, you’ll be missed.”

Christina on the Coast Season 5 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV and Max.

