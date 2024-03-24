Christine Brown is back on Instagram and now she's poking fun at her new husband, David Woolley. While 'Sister Wives' fans think its all in good fun, there are apparently some concerns about her marraige among family and friends.

Christine Brown and David Woolley have been together for less than two years and have been married for less than six months. That doesn’t mean they don’t have habits that get under each other’s skin. The Sister Wives star recently took to Instagram to poke fun at her husband, and while her loyal fans think she’s being funny, some of her critics are concerned about the state of her marriage.

Christine Brown recently revealed one of David Woolley’s annoying habits

Sister Wives star, Christine Brown, is back on social media following the devastating loss of Garrison Brown. While she’s discussed Garrison multiple times, she’s also trying to keep things light on the platform. Recently, Christine took to Instagram to joke about how David Woolley, her husband of less than a year, parks her car. She told her fans that David loves backing her vehicle into a space to show off his “impressive” parking skills. The problem, however, is that he leaves no room for her to get in and out of the vehicle.

Christine Brown and David Woolley | TLC/YouTube

Most followers could relate to the mild annoyances of married life. Some followers were a bit alarmed by the story. Christine’s cute anecdote could be just that, but not everyone is convinced. Several fans have noted that her need to parade her relationship out into the public so often could spell doom for them sooner rather than later. While nothing really points to cracks in their romance, they wouldn’t be the first social media relationship to falter because they decided to monetize their love.

‘Sister Wives’ fans have had concerns in the past

Sure, most Sister Wives fans are happy to see Christine Brown happy, but not everyone is convinced David is the man of her dreams, as she claims. Since the duo hooked up, several social media followers have expressed concerns about some of Christine’s behavior. Namely, they note that the mother of six seems to be still hung up on Kody Brown. For example, she’s in a brand new marriage but continues to shade her ex on social media. Some fans think she moved on quickly to prove a point, not because she found the love of her life.

Christine Brown | TLC/YouTube

Fans and followers have also expressed some concerns about David, too. Sister Wives viewers have taken to Instagram and Reddit to point out some of David’s less-than-desirable traits. Critics worry that Christine might have been easy to manipulate because David was aware of her life before they ever met. His daughter confirmed that he was well aware of her life and the series before they ever conversed.

Reportedly, several family members aren’t so sure about David Woolley

Fans aren’t the only ones concerned. While David Woolley and Christine Brown have seemed pretty happy with each other since meeting last year, apparently, not everyone is convinced that the match will last forever. An insider spoke to the U.S. Sun and suggested several Brown family members and close friends don’t believe Christine is really in love.

Christine Brown with Madison Brush, Mylkelti Padron, Aspyn Thompson Ysabel Brown and Truely Brown | TLC/YouTube

The insider claims at least two Brown daughters are taking a very guarded approach to the union. The insider, who refused to be identified, claims both Ysabel Brown and Aspyn Thompson have some reservations about the marriage. Both expressed a bit of discomfort about David’s role in their life moving forward during the wedding special. TLC aired a two-part special months after the duo actually tied the knot. Many Browns were featured in the special project.

They might not be the only ones feeling unsure of the relationship. Gwendlyn Brown was a no-show at her mother’s October nuptials. The college student insisted her class load was too heavy to accommodate the weekend trip to Utah. Still, Sister Wives fans think she might be feuding with Christine. Paedon Brown, who is estranged from Gwendlyn, has also expressed doubts about the relationship and seemed reluctant to welcome the construction executive into his family.