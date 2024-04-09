Morgan Wallen was arrested in April 2024 following a bar outburst, and some sources claim it had to do with his ex-fiancée, KT Smith. Here's what fans are saying about her.

Morgan Wallen is a huge name in the country music world in 2024, as he got his start on The Voice. However, he caused a scene at a Nashville bar on Sunday, April 7, 2024, after throwing a chair from a rooftop bar. Some sources say that Wallen’s outburst was due to his ex-fiancée, KT Smith, eloping. Now, Smith’s followers believe she eloped because she’s pregnant.

Fans suspect Morgan Wallen’s ex-fiancée, KT Smith, is pregnant

Morgan Wallen caused a scene on Sunday, April 7, 2024, after throwing a chair from a rooftop bar in Nashville, Tennessee. The chair landed on the street near two police officers, and they arrested Wallen on three felony counts of reckless endangerment and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

Wallen found his name in headlines in the past. However, some sources connect his 2024 outburst to his ex-fiancée, KT Smith, eloping. Smith and her husband, Luke Scornavacco, got engaged on March 29, 2024, and eloped just days later.

Smith and Wallen dated on and off from 2016 to 2019, and they share a son, Indigo Wilder. Wallen admitted that he never envisioned co-parenting with an ex, as he looked up to his married parents. “My parents are still together, you know,” he said, according to People. “They raised [me and my sisters] together. That was my idea of what my life would look like.”

Smith’s followers wonder why she rushed the elopement so soon after her engagement. Many of them suspect a pregnancy announcement will come next.

“Pregnancy announcement coming next … so she can say she was married when she got pregnant, but we all know,” a follower commented on Smith’s marriage post on Instagram.

“What’s the surprise, though?” another fan wrote. “We all know you guys got married. Congratulations!! But I understand why some may think you’re pregnant.”

Smith tried to quell the rumors by commenting on the post. “Just know if you like a comment about me being pregnant that someone else leaves, you’re getting blocked too, and then you won’t be able to see my negative test in the morning when I post it,” she wrote.

A source claims that Morgan Wallen’s outburst was due to his ex-fiancée eloping

Morgan Wallen | Toni Anne Barson/FilmMagic

Morgan Wallen’s outburst at the Nashville bar gave him a lot of negative attention. A source told the Daily Mail that KT Smith’s elopement “crushed him,” thus leading to the incident.

“KT’s marriage to Luke last week just crushed him,” the source said. “Of course, he knew they were engaged and eventually going to get married — but eloping just days after they got engaged? Morgan has never gotten over her, even though he couldn’t stay faithful to her. And now, another man is going to be raising his son. Whatever happened at that bar had to be reality hitting him in the face over losing the love of his life.”

On the contrary, another source reported that Wallen’s outburst had nothing to do with Smith.

KT Smith says the country singer’s actions have nothing to do with her

KT Smith believes that Morgan Wallen’s bar incident has nothing to do with her or her elopement.

“Although it may seem like it correlates because of the timeline, I have no evidence to believe the incident had anything to do with the recent marriage announcement,” she told The Daily Beast. “I cannot speak on Morgan’s behalf, but I do pray the very best for him. Praying that this was just a slip-up and that he will return to the good path that he was on prior.”

