The introduction of four new daters could change the dynamic on the next episode of Fox's 'Farmer Wants a Wife.'

Farmer Wants a Wife is shaking things up. In the March 14 episode of the Fox reality show, the four guys learned they would have the option to bring a new woman back to their farm, much to the disappointment of the ladies who’ve spent the past few weeks building connections with their farmers.

One guy has already grabbed the chance to bring home another dater. What will the other three men do? Fans will have to wait to find out. A new episode of Farmer Wants a Wife will not air on Thursday, March 21.

A new episode of ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ won’t air on March 21

Farmer Brandon and Dater Emerson in ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ | ©2024 FOX Media LLC.

On March 7, Farmer Wants a Wife Season 2 took a week off because of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address. Now, two weeks later, the show is taking another break.

Instead of a new episode of Farmer Wants a Wife on March 21, Fox will air an all-new episode of TMZ Investigates, “Where Is Kate Middleton?”, in the 9 p.m. ET/T time slot. The special will focus on the mystery surrounding the whereabouts of the Princess of Wales, who has remained largely out of the public eye for the past several months. TMZ will take “a hard look at how the Palace’s controversial handling of the crisis – including a headline-making Photoshop fail – ignited a firestorm of speculation and conspiracy theories.”

What happened on last week’s episode of ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’?

Dater Ashley in ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ | ©2024 FOX Media LLC.

The last episode of Farmer Wants a Wife ended on a cliffhanger. In “Temptation Strolls Into Town,” host Jennifer Nettles revealed that she’d selected a new woman for each farmer to meet. If the date went well, he’d have the option to bring her back with him to his farm.

Two of Farmer Brandon’s four daters opted to go home in episode 5, leaving just Joy and Grace on his farm. He was feeling disappointed by the process, but he perked up when he met Emerson, a 26-year-old college counselor from a small town in Iowa. After a sweet date at a brewery, he invited her back to his Colorado potato farm.

Farmer Ty went on a date with Ashley, 36, an oncology physician assistant from Lexington, Kentucky. She also grew up in a small town, which appealed to Ty. But he had reservations about bringing her back to his Missouri farm. His three other daters weren’t enthusiastic about the idea of adding another woman to the mix, particularly Melody, who promised to leave if Ty invited Ashley to the farm.

At first, Farmer Mitchell was resistant to the idea of talking to another woman when he already had solid connections with his other daters. Then, he met Natalie, 24, a regional sales manager from Austin, Texas. She “checked a lot of boxes,” the first-generation farmer admitted. That forced him to reconsider his reluctance to invite another woman to his farm outside of Nashville.

Finally, there was Farmer Nathan. In a twist, he already knew his new dater. It was Mackenzie, 26, a registered nurse from Cincinnati. She self-eliminated earlier in the season because of a family emergency. Jennifer decided to bring her back so she and Nathan could have a second chance at making a connection. While Farmer Wants a Wife didn’t reveal if Nathan invited Mackenzie to his farm, their connection on their date suggested the odds were good she’d be joining him.

The next episode of Farmer Wants a Wife Season 2 airs Thursday, March 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox. It streams the next day on Hulu.

