John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) has become the new leading man on The Bold and the Beautiful. Since his debut in July 2020, he’s become a fan favorite because of his relationship with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). However, viewers almost said goodbye to Finn after a tragedy.

Is Finn really dead on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?

Finn’s life has been full of turmoil since his birth mother, Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown), arrived in town. The notorious villain caused trouble for Finn and his wife, Steffy. The tension between the trio reached a fever pitch in April 2022.

During a heated confrontation, Sheila pulled out a gun, intent on killing Steffy. However, the bullet hit Finn, who risked his life to save Steffy. Sheila and Steffy watched in horror as Finn took his final breath. A panicked Sheila shot Steffy and staged the scene to look like a robbery before taking off.

Finn and Steffy were rushed to the hospital. Steffy survived the shooting, but Finn wasn’t so fortunate. Yet, The Bold and the Beautiful had a surprising twist.

Is Finn leaving ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?

After Finn was declared dead, Novlan confirmed he’d be let go from the show. Finn’s death sparked outrage from fans, who couldn’t believe the writers killed off one of their most popular characters. Yet, the producers proved they had a few tricks up their sleeves.

On the May 23, 2022, episode, The Bold and the Beautiful revealed Finn was alive. His adoptive mother, Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda), brought a comatose Finn home and tended to him. Yet, Li’s efforts to help her son were derailed by Sheila.

Sheila tracked down Li and was stunned to find she had Finn. Sheila then eliminated Li by running her off the road and took over caring for Finn. After Finn woke up, he tried to escape Sheila’s captivity, but she wasn’t letting her son leave.

Finn was later rescued by Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and Li while Sheila fled. Finn later traveled to Monaco, where he was reunited with Steffy and their kids.

Finn and Steffy Forrester face more trouble from Sheila Carter

After Finn and Steffy’s reunion, the couple was ready to return to a normal life. When news spread of Sheila’s “death,” they thought that was the last of her. However, they were in for a shock upon discovering Sheila is alive.

Finn and Steffy were ready to call the cops on Sheila, but her new pal Bill had other ideas. Bill threatened to have Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) arrested for his shooting if the couple didn’t drop the charges against Sheila. According to Soaps.com, The Bold and the Beautiful recap has Finn and Steffy agreeing to Bill’s blackmail.

With Sheila free, Finn and Steffy’s lives will never be normal again. The couple is headed for another bumpy road, and let’s hope this one won’t end in tragedy.