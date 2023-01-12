‘Game of Thrones’ Star Diana Rigg Made Less Money Than the Cameraman for ‘The Avengers’ Season 1

Actor Diana Rigg rose in fame during the 1960s and had a steady career. She died in 2020 and left behind a notable legacy. The late star built an impressive net worth and appeared in projects people loved. For instance, Rigg was in Game of Thrones. Nonetheless, longtime fans remember her time on The Avengers. However, she saw minimal income compared to the cameraman in her first season.

Diana Rigg played Emma in ‘The Avengers’

When people mention the Avengers, they usually refer to the superhero team in the MCU. However, the TV show The Avengers has nothing to do with the Marvel comics. Instead, it is a British espionage series from the 1960s that ran for six seasons.

Each season featured various crime stories that centered around plots like arms dealing and drug smuggling. John Steed remained the central protagonist throughout the show, but his assistants came and went. Fan-favorite assistants typically were intelligent and assertive women.

One of the most popular male-female pairings in the spy series was John and Emma Peel. Emma is notable for her heroism and skills in martial arts, and she is an expert in the sciences. She also was fashionable at the time, and Diana Rigg portrayed her for Seasons 4 and 5.

Rigg left the show after a while, and her final appearance was in the episode “The Forget-Me-Knot.” Immediately after her departure, the star went on to act in other major works. She had a successful career but would remember her starting salary on The Avengers.

Diana Rigg once earned less than a cameraman

Diana Rigg was able to garner a considerable amount of wealth throughout her career. However, a few of her early roles did not pay her a lot for her efforts. According to IMDb, she made minimal income during her first season on The Avengers.

Of course, Rigg was not only earning less money than her co-star. Even the cameraman had a larger paycheck than her during that first season. As a result, Rigg demanded that the producers raise her salary to be close to her co-star’s earnings.

Rigg threatened to leave the show if the producers did not give her a raise. Fortunately, the show was popular in countries like the United States. People enjoyed her character, so the showrunners gave her what she demanded. Of course, she would eventually leave.

One of the reasons why Rigg left was to pursue other roles. Despite many episodes missing from the archives, people can still rewatch episodes with her in them. Additionally, they can see her in other notable works. Rigg’s net worth at the time of her death was about $10 million.

Rigg’s long career

After leaving The Avengers, Diana Rigg joined the James Bond franchise. She played Tracy in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, and her character was important to the series. Fans consider Tracy’s death a major tragedy for Bond. Rigg was only in one film in the franchise before starring in other projects.

According to Britannica, Rigg landed a part in Theatre of Blood in 1973. While she worked on movies, she continued to take on TV roles. She was the title character in Diana from 1973 to 1974. However, many people know her for her performance in Game of Thrones.

In the hit HBO series, Rigg portrayed the “Queen of Thorns,” known as Olenna Tyrell, for 18 episodes. Many viewers enjoyed seeing the quick-witted woman and were sad to see the character die. Later, Rigg would star in one of her last projects, Last Night in Soho, a 2021 film by director Edgar Wright.