‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Mar. 6 – 10: Esme’s Memory Returns

General Hospital spoilers for Mar. 6 through 10 reveal a week of shockers. Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl) might return to the dark side as Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) deals with a new threat. Here’s what to expect for next week.

General Hospital stars Alley Mills and Avery Kristen Pohl I Christine Bartolucci/ABC via Getty Images

‘General Hospital’ spoilers suggest that Esme Prince’s memory returns

Port Charles’ young villain Esme has garnered sympathy in recent months. Esme’s had a tough time between her amnesia, becoming pregnant by Nikolas Cassadine (Adam Huss), and being kidnapped by her parents. Since losing her memory, Esme’s become a good girl, but that might change.

According to TV Season & Spoilers, General Hospital spoilers suggest Esme’s memory is returning. When Esme’s memory fully returns, one must wonder if she’ll be back to her old villainous self. Later in the week, Esme meets with Laura Collins (Genie Francis) to work out a deal.

Meanwhile, Spencer Cassadine’s (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) plan to get custody of his sibling hits a roadblock.

Esme wants to put the pieces together and clear her name, West Coast. What part did she play in Ryan's master plan?#GH is all-new and starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @averykpohl pic.twitter.com/gtSBYgCShK — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 24, 2023

Ava Jerome seeks Sonny Corinthos’ help

It’s been three weeks since Ava Jerome (Maura West) bashed her ex-husband Nikolas over the head. With Austin Gatlin-Holt’s (Roger Howarth) assistance, the two hid Nikolas’ body until they could move it. The duo was in for a surprise when a police search revealed Nikolas’ body was no longer in the closet.

With Nikolas gone and the police breathing down her neck, Ava is on edge. She’ll need more help to get out of this latest predicament. According to Soaps.com, General Hospital spoilers reveal Ava confides in Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). Sonny knows a thing or two about covering up crimes and can assist Ava.

But could this be one job event the mob boss can’t pull off?

‘General Hospital’ spoilers hint that Victor Cassadine plots against Elizabeth Webber

Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) tries to keep his family together amid their latest drama. The Cassadine patriarch is fuming over Nikolas’ legal issues and his sudden disappearance. Victor won’t rest until he gets answers,w which means trouble for a beloved heroine.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, General Hospital spoilers reveal that Elizabeth becomes Victor’s newest target. Although Elizabeth is a strong woman, she’ll have a tough challenge against Victor. Things will go from bad to worse when Victor enlists Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) in his plot.

Liesl blames Elizabeth for Britt Westbourne’s (Kelly Thiebaud) death and will be out for vengeance.

What else is happening in Port Charles?

Speaking of Victor, Anna Devane (Finolas Hughes) and Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) are still hiding from the evil mastermind. As they await their opportunity to take down Victor, trouble might be looming. During the week of Mar. 6, Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring) makes a horrifying discovery. Could danger be lurking at the group’s safe house?

Anna and Valentin have a case of cabin fever, West Coast. What needs to happen before they can come back from the dead?#GH is all-new and starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @finolahughes @japastu pic.twitter.com/8mWIMa4EgB — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 17, 2023

Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) and Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) can survive any obstacle. But with Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) threatening them with the insider trading knowledge, the couple panics. However, Drew comes up with a solution involving a business deal with Ned Quartermaine (Wally Kurth).

Gladys Corbin (Bonnie Burroughs) lands in hot water when her gambling secret is exposed. Sonny is the first to confront her about gambling away Sasha Gilmore’s (Sofia Mattsson) money. It won’t take Sasha long to learn of her mother-in-law’s betrayal, and she’ll unleash her fury on Gladys.