Goldie Hawn on ‘Death Becomes Her’ Co-Star Meryl Streep: ‘She’s a Great Girlfriend’

Goldie Hawn and Meryl Streep have a lot in common. Both are pop culture icons as well as respected actors – and both have appeared in many hit movies over the years. The two women have also worked together. Their roles in the 1992 black comedy Death Becomes Her made Hawn and Streep cult figures, and to this day, fans look upon the film with fondness.

Hawn and Streep have also remained close over the years, even if they haven’t worked together in another major movie. In a recent interview with Variety, Hawn opened up about her relationship with Streep, revealing that the Oscar winner is a “great girlfriend.”

Goldie Hawn, Meryl Streep, and Bruce Willis in a scene from ‘Death Becomes Her’ | Universal Pictures/Getty Images

Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn co-starred in ‘Death Becomes Her’

In 1992, Streep and Hawn were both established movie stars. Hawn was well known as a star of romantic comedies, while Streep was one of Hollywood’s most established and striking dramatic stars. That same year, they appeared in Death Becomes Her. The film tells the story of two women named Madeline and Helen who become rivals for the affection of the same man, played by Bruce Willis. As reported by IMDb, Helen, and Madeline drink a potion that promises eternal youth, only to experience some truly unusual side effects.

#DeathBecomesHer turns 30 today, so we took a trip down Beverly Hills memory lane with writer David Koepp (Jurassic Park, Mission: Impossible, Spider-Man) to get his take on bringing a comedy about death to life. pic.twitter.com/ooHvks8JE0 — Universal Pictures (@UniversalPics) July 31, 2022

The film was a commercial success, with many praising the innovative way that it used special effects. Death Becomes Her has held up remarkably well over the years, and these days, it is considered to be a true cult classic.

What did Goldie Hawn say about her friendship with Meryl Streep?

Hawn and Streep became fast friends after their work together on Death Becomes Her. The two have remained close over the years through many life changes and career upticks. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Hawn discussed what it was like working with Streep on the movie and what makes her such a fun hang.

“Well, Meryl is just a great girlfriend,” Hawn dished. “She’s devoted. She’s incredibly empathetic. She’s also just smart as a whip. Aside from the fact that she’s a brilliant actor, she has tremendous, strong ethics and very, very good qualities … in terms of being a human, you know.”

What is Goldie Hawn doing these days?

In the years after Death Becomes Her was released, Streep and Hawn both became bigger stars than ever. Hawn went on to act in movies such as Housesitter, The First Wives Club, The Out-of-Towners, The Banger Sisters, and Snatched. In addition to her work in films, Hawn has carved out a remarkable career as an activist, regularly speaking out on behalf of causes that she believes in.

These days, Hawn is still happily together with her partner of many decades, fellow actor Kurt Russell. She’s also an advocate for a healthy lifestyle, including healthy food and regular exercise. She practices yoga and loves going on long walks with Russell and their many grandchildren. According to Meaww, Hawn is quick to credit her longevity and ageless beauty to her love of the great outdoors.

Hawn is active on social media sites like Instagram, where she shares a lot of life updates with her fans and followers. Even though she’s been in the spotlight for many years, Hawn is clearly still having a great time – and thriving with the help of family and great friends like Streep. As for Streep, she remains one of Hollywood’s most distinguished actors. Fans love Streep for her remarkable ability to inhabit any character seemingly effortlessly – a skill that she has only refined in the years since Death Becomes Her.