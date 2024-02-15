Gwen Stefani flaunted the enormous emerald ring that Blake Shelton bought her for Valentine's Day. Here's what she said.

The Voice fans remember when Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton initially started dating. Now, the couple is happily married and living country life in Oklahoma while writing songs together. Stefani recently opened up about her and Shelton’s Valentine’s Day in 2024 — and she showed off the massive rock he gave her as an early gift.

Gwen Stefani showed off the beautiful emerald ring Blake Shelton bought her for Valentine’s Day

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have plenty of money on their own, and together, they’ve amassed a serious net worth. This likely means they give each other over-the-top gifts for birthdays, Christmas, and other holidays. While Stefani didn’t post about the ring Shelton got her for Valentine’s Day in 2024, she spoke about the beautiful gift while on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Jimmy Kimmel joked with Stefani about Valentine’s Day when she and Shelton visited the show on Feb. 14, 2024. He asked Stefani if Shelton took her on a romantic date to Bass Pro Shops. Stefani laughed and then held up her hand to show the beautiful emerald ring sparkling on her right ring finger. Smaller diamonds surrounded the giant emerald.

“I got my Valentine’s present early this year,” she said while pointing and tapping on the ring. The ring was one of many.

“It looks like you got a few Valentine’s presents,” Kimmel joked. The host asked Stefani if Shelton picked the ring out all by himself.

“He really mixed it up,” she said. “Usually, I get amazing flowers, which I love, love, love. This was just a, ‘Here you go.’ I was like, ‘What?’ He did the whole thing. I love you, Blakey!”

The couple spent Valentine’s Day on their ranch in Oklahoma

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton spent their Valentine’s Day evening singing their new song, “Purple Irises,” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Aside from their performance, they had no huge date night plans. Stefani told Jimmy Kimmel that she had her boys at home in Oklahoma.

“We have the boys at home,” Stefani said, referring to her three sons from her previous marriage with Gavin Rossdale. “I have some water boiling. We’re gonna have some ravioli because it’s Lent. We’re fasting.”

“You know ravioli is not fasting, right?” Kimmel joked. Stefani then clarified that she and the rest of her family were fasting from meat for Lent. Aside from their family ravioli dinner, Stefani and Shelton had no big plans for a romantic evening.

Blake Shelton previously bought her an engagement ring worth $500,000

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani | Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Gwen Stefani’s engagement gift from Blake Shelton is far from the first expensive, massive ring he’s given her. Shelton got down on one knee and presented her with an eight-carat diamond engagement ring worth an estimated $500,000.

Lex Alcala of Rare Carat explained more about the ring to Hello!. “It looks like an elongated radiant cut, most likely 3-4.5 carats for the center diamond, and two lovely trapezoid side stones to match,” she explained. “They are all bright white and very clean, leading me to assume they are very high clarity and color grades.”

The couple tied the knot on Shelton’s ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, in 2021, eight months after they announced their engagement in October 2020. Since their marriage, Stefani has completely embraced the country life. But it’s clear she still loves the California glamour, as evidenced by her many jewels.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.