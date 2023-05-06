‘Hannah Montana’ Star Emily Osment’s Movies and TV Shows Since Leaving Disney

Disney Channel has a reputation for creating young stars who go on to become household names. From Selena Gomez to Zac Efron, many famous faces have had their breakthroughs on the channel. Emily Osment is one such actor who rose to fame through the channel, where she starred in the hit series Hannah Montana.

Since leaving Disney, Osment has taken on various roles in movies and TV shows that showcase her range as an actor. Here is a closer look at her career post-Disney and the exciting projects she has participated in.

Emily Osment started acting at a very young age

Osment started acting early, landing her first commercial role at age five. After that, she was cast in various commercials, kids’ shows, and feature films. She appeared alongside Glenn Close in Sarah, Plain, and Tall: Winter’s End in 1999. The young actor kept busy throughout her teenage years, appearing in several films, including Spy Kids.

Osment’s breakthrough, however, came in 2005 when she co-starred on the smash Disney Channel show Hannah Montana alongside Miley Cyrus. The show aired from 2005-2009 and became a staple of Disney Channel’s programming. In the show, Osment played Lily Truscott, the bubbly best friend of Miley Cyrus’s character. Her portrayal of Lily Truscott was praised by critics and adored by audiences, making her a fan favorite.

Besides Hannah Montana, Osment also starred in Dadnapped and Hatching Pete, both Disney Channel Original Movies. Her performances in these films showcased her acting skills and cemented her status as a rising star.

Emily Osment’s movies and TV shows since leaving Disney

After her stint with Disney Channel, Osment ventured into other projects that allowed her to showcase her range as an actor. In 2011, she starred in the independent film Cyberbully, where she played a teenage girl who becomes the victim of cyberbullying. She also appeared in the TV series Cleaners, playing the lead role of Roxie.

In 2014, Osment starred in the ABC Family series Young & Hungry, where she played the lead role of Gabi Diamond. The show was a hit with audiences, and her performance as the lovable and quirky Gabi was praised by fans and critics alike. The series ran for five seasons, ending in 2018.

Around the time Young and Hungry wrapped their final season, Osment was cast in the Netflix series The Kominsky Method, where she played the role of Theresa. Even better, her older brother Haley Joel Osment appeared in the show’s second season, allowing the siblings to work together.

Osment’s most recent project is the CBS sitcom Young Sheldon where she plays the recurring role of Mandy. The show has been a critical success and has won several awards.

What else has happened in Emily Osment’s life?

Emily Osment | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Besides her acting career, Osment is also a talented musician. She has collaborated on tunes with Mandi Perkins, Max Collins, Tom Higgenson, Toby Gad, and Tony Fagenson.

According to Ms. Mojo, the 31-year-old has been releasing songs under the alias BlueBiird since 2019. So far, she has released two albums, Fight or Flight and All the Right Wrongs, both of which have been well-received by fans and critics alike. Her music has been described as pop rock with a hint of country.

In addition to her acting and music careers, Osment is a philanthropist. She has worked with several charities, including the Make-A-Wish Foundation and Disney’s Friends for Change. She is also an ambassador for STOMP Out Bullying, the country’s leading national Anti-Bullying/Cyberbullying organization for kids and teens.

In her personal life, Osment keeps things private. According to The Things, she has been dating a non-famous guy named Jack Anthony.

So far, Osment has proved to be a talented actor and musician capable of taking on a range of roles. At 31, she has been on a long list of hugely famous projects that have made her a big star. As fans, we can’t wait to see what the future holds.