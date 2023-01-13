HGTV Star Christina Hall Shares behind-the-scenes Footage of Her 2 Oldest Kids Filming for ‘Christina in the Country’

Christina Hall recently shared a behind-the-scenes photo showing two of her kids filming her new HGTV show, Christina in the Country. Here’s what Hall posted and why she didn’t include all three of her children in the filming process.

Christina Hall | Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

On Jan. 4, Christina Hall shared an Instagram post showing two of her children, 12-year-old daughter Taylor and 7-year-old son Brayden, filming for Christina in the Country. The HGTV star shares her two oldest kids with her first ex-husband and former Flip or Flop co-star, Tarek El Moussa.

Taylor and Brayden stood on wooden boxes of different sizes to make them the proper heights for the TV camera in the foreground. The family dog sat beneath the boxes near their feet. The footage appeared to be captured inside Hall’s home.

“Watching these 2 interview for #ChristinaInTheCountry is probably my favorite thing ever,” the reality star captioned the cute photo. “Especially the mannerisms [zany face emoji].”

Tarek El Moussa and his ex-wife, Christina Hall, welcomed two kids during their marriage, Taylor and Brayden! Meet their little ones. https://t.co/Et6thyiUFP — Closer Weekly (@closerweekly) December 9, 2022

Why didn’t Christina Hall include all 3 of her kids in filming ‘Christina in the Country’?

Christina Hall often shares photos and videos of her entire family, including her three children and her new husband, Josh Hall. So why didn’t the HGTV star include all of her kids in the behind-the-scenes footage of Christina in the Country?

In 2022, the Flip or Flop star was in a months-long legal battle with her second husband, Ant Anstead, over the custody of their son, Hudson. The English TV presenter accused Hall of exploiting the three-year-old, among other allegations. After Anstead’s accusations, Hall shared an Instagram post announcing she would no longer show Hudson on social media or her TV shows. She later commented that her ex-husband was “picking apart” her Instagram pictures to judge her parenting.

Although Hall is legally allowed to post photos of Hudson on social media as long as they aren’t sponsored ads, she is likely prevented from filming her youngest child for HGTV, per her new custody agreement with Anstead.

Christina Hall Responds to Ant Anstead's Allegations That She Is 'Exploiting' Son Hudson Online https://t.co/2hwHFmYhVX — People (@people) September 30, 2022

Fans loved seeing the HGTV star’s 2 oldest children filming for her reality show

Christina Hall fans loved seeing her two oldest kids filming for Christina in the Country, even if their youngest sibling couldn’t participate.

In the comments section, many noted the strong resemblance between the children and their famous parents. “They are the mini versions of you and Tarek,” wrote one fan, while another said, “Tay looks like daddy & Bray looks like mommy.”

One fan commented, “WOW, if they aren’t mini me of each of the parents. Taylor even stands like Christina,” and another wrote, “I think your daughter’s mannerisms are so much like you!! They are so grown up!!!!”

And others loved seeing the family pet involved in the activity. One fan wrote, “The Dog is even getting in on the action!”