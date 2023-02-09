‘How I Met Your Father’: Meghan Trainor’s Guest Role Was All Because of a ‘Mom Class’ With Hilary Duff

Meghan Trainor showed off her acting chops recently with a guest role on How I Met Your Father. She played Ramona in season 2 episode 2, “Midwife Crisis,” an expectant mother who was about to give birth early and needed Sophie’s (Hilary Duff) help. But how did the “All About That Bass” hitmaker land a part in the Hulu series? Trainor dished on her role in a recent interview, revealing that it all began with a “mom class” with Duff.

Meghan Trainor as Ramona in ‘How I Met Your Father’ | Patrick Wymore/Hulu

Meghan Trainor appeared in ‘How I Met Your Father’ Season 2

“Midwife Crisis” saw Trainor as Ramona, Sophie’s neighbor who hired Sophie to take photos of her home birth. But there was one problem: Sophie had zero experience photographing home births. She lied to Ramona to get the job, telling the mom-to-be, “I’ve shot so many home births, I could practically perform one.” Little did Sophie know she would actually have to perform one.

Ramona went into labor early, and her midwife couldn’t get there in time. So, Sophie and Valentina (Francia Raisa) had to set up the inflatable bathtub and coach Ramona through her birth. Needless to say, they had no idea what they were doing. Thankfully, the home birth went as smoothly as it could with frozen shrimp hanging out in the water, and Ramona had a happy, healthy baby.

Meghan Trainor revealed how her ‘How I Met Your Father’ cameo came to be

AAAHHH! @Meghan_Trainor guest stars in tonight's episode of #HIMYF, streaming on @Hulu at 9 pm PT / 12 am ET! pic.twitter.com/juPjMcmiYi — How I Met Your Father (@HIMYFonHulu) January 30, 2023

Sophie had no experience with childbirth, but Duff has three kids. Being a mom brought Duff together with Trainor, who has a 2-year-old son. Trainor recently told Parade that she spent time with Duff in a “mom class,” which led Duff to offer her a role on How I Met Your Father.

“I’m in a really cool mom class, like a music class with Hilary Duff, my queen, like, the person I worship in life,” Trainor said. “And she FaceTimed me one day, which is rare. So I was like, ‘Uh oh, I’m in trouble.'”

Thankfully, Trainor wasn’t in any hot water with Duff. Instead, Duff asked if Trainor wanted to “give a home birth on [her] show.” As a “huge fan” of HIMYF, Trainor tearfully accepted the offer.

“She has pictures of me, like, crying on the FaceTime. … I’m like, ‘What?! I’ve never been in labor, but I would love to!'” she joked. “‘I’ll do whatever you ask of me. I will do backflips for you, Hilary Duff.'”

Is Meghan Trainor really pregnant on ‘HIMYF’?

Many fans of Meghan Trainor were ecstatic when she announced her second pregnancy on Jan. 30, just hours before her character gave birth on How I Met Your Father. At the time of filming, though, Trainor wasn’t actually pregnant. She called the episode’s timing “the biggest, craziest coincidence ever.”

Trainor revealed the news of her second pregnancy with husband Daryl Sabara — yes, Juni the Spy Kid — during an appearance on Today. She had been on the talk show to discuss her upcoming book, Dear Future Mama, available starting April 25. Hoda Kotb opened the book to find a surprise on the back cover: Trainor’s ultrasound photos.

“And it comes with a baby!” Trainor joked.

The ultrasound photos revealed that Trainor is due this summer. She and Sabara already know if it’s a boy or girl, but they’re “saving it for TikTok.” Fans will have to stay tuned for the big reveal!

New episodes of How I Met Your Father drop every Tuesday on Hulu.