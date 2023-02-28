‘How I Met Your Father’: Who Plays Oscar? Why Victor Rasuk Looks Familiar

Sophie is trying to move on from her short-lived relationship with Jesse in Hulu‘s How I Met Your Father. And when Val’s parents, Juan and Raquel, introduced Sophie to Oscar in How I Met Your Father Season 2 Episode 5, sparks flew between them. Read on to learn more about the actor who plays Oscar — Victor Rasuk.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from How I Met Your Father Season 2 Episode 6, “Universal Therapy.”]

Victor Rasuk as Oscar and Hilary Duff as Sophie | Patrick Wymore/Hulu

Oscar started dating Sophie in ‘How I Met Your Father’ Season 2

Sophie and Val visited Val’s parents in How I Met Your Father Season 2 Episode 5, but the couple had an ulterior motive for inviting them to brunch. They have been scheming to find Val a boyfriend for years because they wanted their daughter to find a love like theirs. However, after several failed attempts, Juan and Raquel tried a different approach.

They invited Oscar to their house to set him up with Sophie, and they immediately hit it off. But Val got jealous and tried to hit on Oscar. After Sophie and Val fought over their dilemma, they realized that Juan and Raquel had only set Sophie up with Oscar because they knew Val’s competitive nature would want her to try to date him instead.

Ultimately, Val made up with her parents, and Sophie and Oscar agreed to text one another.

In How I Met Your Father Season 2 Episode 6, Sophie and Oscar went on their first date. It went perfectly (at first) — Oscar even passed Sophie’s potato test. But after they shared their first kiss, Sophie learned something about Oscar that made her question if she should continue dating him. His mother had recently died, and he had her ashes made into a gaudy diamond necklace.

Sophie was unsure what to make of the situation, so she turned to Ellen. Ellen had recently started therapy, and since Sophie couldn’t afford the help, she asked Ellen to relay her issues to her therapist, Dr. Dominguez. The doctor encouraged Ellen (aka Sophie) to pursue the relationship because she was making up excuses to push him away.

Sophie and Oscar had terrific sex, but when he took off his necklace and they went for round two, it wasn’t as magical as the first time for Sophie. So she tried to convince him to leave the necklace on during sex, which weirded Oscar out. He broke up with her, but Sophie might have been on to something. Later, after having bad sex with another woman, Oscar puts the necklace back on.

Making "Little miss hips, hips, hips, POW!" my new ringtone. #HIMYF pic.twitter.com/b8IG27eK67 — How I Met Your Father (@HIMYFonHulu) February 24, 2023

Victor Rasuk’s movies and television shows

Victor Rasuk plays Oscar in How I Met Your Father Season 2, but fans might recognize him from other television shows and movies.

Rasuk appeared in ER, How to Make It in America, Stalker, Colony, Jack Ryan, The Baker and the Beauty, and Reasonable Doubt.

Rasuk’s film credits include Raising Victor Vargas, Lords of Dogtown, I’m Reed Fish, Bonneville, Feel the Noise, Stop-Loss, Che, Being Flynn, Jobs, Godzilla, the Fifty Shades of Grey series, The Mule, and more.

Rasuk has an impressive filmography, but will he continue his role as Oscar in the How I Met Your Father cast?

Will Oscar return in ‘How I Met Your Father’ Season 2?

Since Oscar and Sophie broke up, it’s unlikely that Oscar will return to How I Met Your Father anytime soon. However, the storyline with him and his necklace could become a running gag in the show.

The original series, How I Met Your Mother, often revisited jokes throughout its run. So Oscar and his necklace could reappear somewhere down the line in the Hulu series. But fans shouldn’t expect Oscar to be the father. If he were the father, Sophie would have met him the night Sid and Hannah got engaged.

New episodes of How I Met Your Father Season 2 air Tuesdays on Hulu.

