‘How I Met Your Father’: Who Plays Val’s Parents? Why Mark Consuelos and Constance Marie Look Familiar

Hulu is pulling out all of the stops for How I Met Your Father Season 2‘s guest cast, and the latest newcomers (to the show) are Mark Consuelos and Constance Marie. The two veteran actors will appear in episode 5 as Valentina’s parents, and we have everything you need to know about Consuelos and Marie and their upcoming How I Met Your Father episode.

Mark Consuelos | Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Mark Consuelos and Constance Marie play Val’s parents in ‘How I Met Your Father’ Season 2 Episode 5

How I Met Your Father Season 2 Episode 5, “Ride or Die,” starring Mark Consuelos and Constance Marie, debuts on Hulu on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

The synopsis for “Ride or Die” reads, “Sophie and Val have conflicting feelings about brunch with Val’s parents. The gang attends Jesse’s Long Island show.”

Based on the previews for the upcoming episode, Val, played by Francia Raisa, might be hesitant to spend time with her parents. But fans must tune in to How I Met Your Father Season 2 Episode 5 to learn more about her relationship with her mom and dad.

Ngl, I'm wondering the same thing… ? Get to know Valentina's parents, played by @MarkConsuelos and @goconstance, on the next episode of #HIMYF, streaming TONIGHT at 9pm PT / 12am ET. pic.twitter.com/6FlH5TuCYL — How I Met Your Father (@HIMYFonHulu) February 20, 2023

What other movies and television shows have Mark Consuelos and Constance Marie starred in?

Before appearing in How I Met Your Father, Mark Consuelos and Constance Marie starred in numerous television shows and movies.

Consuelos is most known for playing Mateo Santos in All My Children and Hiram Lodge in Riverdale. The actor also appeared in Missing, Hope & Faith, American Horror Story: Asylum, Alpha House, Pitch, Queen of the South, and The Night Shift. As for his film credits, Consuelos starred in My Super Ex-Girlfriend, Wedding Daze, Cop Out, A Walk Among the Tombstones, and All We Had.

Many fans will recognize Marie for portraying Angie Lopez in George Lopez. She also starred in American Family, Switched at Birth, Law & Order True Crime, Undone, Alexa & Katie, and With Love. On the film side, Marie appeared in Selena, My Family, Dancing in September, Tortilla Soup, and Puss in Boots.

Hilary Duff teases working with Mark Consuelos in ‘How I Met Your Father’

While appearing on Live with Kelly and Ryan, How I Met Your Father star Hilary Duff, who plays Sophie, discussed Mark Consuelos’ appearance on the Hulu show.

Consuelos is married to Kelly Ripa in real life. And as Ryan Seacrest recently announced, he is stepping down as the co-host of Live with Kelly and Ryan. Consuelos will take over Seacrest’s duties, and ABC is rebranding the show as Live with Kelly and Mark.

During the interview with Duff, Ripa remarked, “Mark has not gotten over the fact that he keeps playing the father in everything. He assumes he’s going to be the guy dating on the show. And it’s like, ‘No, you’re a father.'”

Seacrest asked which character’s father Consuelos is playing, and Duff answered, “He plays Francia’s father on the show. So, Valentina. And the funny thing is that my character, Sophie, has a crush on her parents because they’re so hot. And so that should boost Mark a little bit.”

While laughing, Ripa responded, “It’s what brought him back to life.”

How I Met Your Father Season 2 Episode 5, starring Mark Consuelos and Constance Marie, premieres on Tuesday, Feb. 21, on Hulu.