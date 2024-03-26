Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs once purchased a home in Miami from Gloria Estefan for $35 million. Here's what to know.

Sean “P. Diddy” Combs was once known as one of the world’s most successful hip-hop record producers and executives. However, fans are changing their tune after allegations set against him in 2023 and 2024. Further, Homeland Security recently raided two of Combs’ residences. Here’s what to know about Combs’ home in Miami, which Gloria Estefan once owned.

Inside Sean ‘P. Diddy’ Combs’ Miami home he bought for $35 million in 2021

Sean ‘P. Diddy’ Combs’ waterfront home on Star Island in Miami | Giorgio Viera/AFP via Getty Images

Sean “P. Diddy” Combs has an impressive real estate portfolio, and two of his homes were involved in a Homeland Security raid in March 2024. One raided home is in Los Angeles, while the other is in Miami. Now, we’re looking at Combs’ impressive Miami Beach residence on Star Island, for which he paid $35 million.

Star Island is a private residential island with fewer than 50 waterfront homes in total. Combs first called Star Island home in 2003. He bought a 19,545-square-foot home next to Gloria and Emilio Estefan for $14.5 million. The home has nine bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, a private boat dock, and a luxury swimming pool.

Later, in 2021, Combs purchased a waterfront property sold by the Estefans that sits next door to the property he had already purchased. The $40 million price tag didn’t deter Combs, as it came with two bedrooms and sat on 1.34 acres of land. In total, the compound includes six bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, and 8,000 square feet of space.

The Estefans didn’t receive their original asking price of $40 million, but they accepted Combs’ offer of $35 million. After selling this home, they continued to live on Star Island, as they mainly used this residence for visiting family members.

So, what does the $35 million mansion look like inside? Combs had a white theme for the decor, which meant the walls, furniture, mirrors, and fireplace were white. This was to keep the home bright, like the sun and ocean in Miami. The exterior of the house is also white. The mansion features hardwood, marble floors, and arched doorways to complement the color scheme.

Comb’s estate also has a piano room, a loft on the second floor, and a private entrance. The bedrooms all have terraces and views of the water, and the courtyard includes a hot tub. In addition to the main house, the property includes a separate two-story guest home with three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms.

The waterfront doesn’t disappoint, either. In addition to the land that Diddy owns surrounding the property, he has 240 square feet of waterfront. If the waterfront doesn’t suffice, Combs can relax by the resort pool and spa area in his backyard.

Homeland Security raided 2 of his residences on March 25, 2024

Homeland Security raided two homes that Sean “P. Diddy” Combs owns — one in LA, and the other in Miami. Media outlets reported that the raid was connected to a federal sex trafficking investigation.

“Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners,” Homeland Security stated to Us Weekly, according to Yahoo. “We will provide further information as it becomes available.”

This article was originally reported by Famous Luxury and Realtor.com.

How to get help: In the U.S., call the RAINN National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 to connect with a trained staff member from a sexual assault service provider in your area.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.