'Vanderpump Rules' star Lala Kent recently opened up about trying to have a second baby via IUI.

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent wants a sibling for her daughter Ocean. Recently, the Bravolebrity opened up about pursuing fertility treatments to have her second child. While she hasn’t confirmed a pregnancy, there are clues she may already be expecting baby number 2.

Are Lala Kent’s style choices a clue she’s pregnant?

Lala Kent, Ariana Madix, and Scheana Shay pose backstage at the musical ‘Chicago’ | Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Kent, 33, has been out and about promoting the new season of Vanderpump Rules, which premiered Jan. 30 on Bravo.

On Jan. 29, she was in New York supporting her co-star Ariana Madix as she made her debut as Roxie Hart in the Broadway musical Chicago. Kent donned a loose-fitting gray dress and a figure-concealing leopard-print coat when she greeted Madix backstage. And during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Jan. 30, she wore a jacket that hid her midsection.

Normally, Kent’s style choices wouldn’t raise an eyebrow. But given that she’s recently talked about her plans to have another baby, they could be a clue that she’s already expecting.

The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star wants to have another baby

Kent and her then-partner Randall Emmett welcomed their first child in March 2021. At the time, the pair – who met while Kent was working as a server at SUR – planned to marry. But they called off their engagement in October. Kent later said that Emmett had repeatedly been unfaithful to her during their relationship.

Now, Kent has put her messy split with her daughter’s father behind her. And she’s ready to have another baby on her own terms.

“​​I got to thinking, Why does my wanting more children need to involve another person? I think if there’s a will, there’s a way. I knew a donor was an option, and I knew IUI was an option,” Kent told Cosmopolitan in a January 2024 interview.

Kent began the process of moving forward with intrauterine insemination, which involves placing specially prepared sperm directly in a woman’s uterus.

“I’m in the process of tracking my periods and ovulation days, and I’m in close connection with my fertility specialist,” she told Cosmo. “We’ve got all our ducks in a row. The donor is secured, which I’m super excited about.”

The Bravo star is ‘grateful’ she has options for having more kids

Kent admitted that having a baby on her own via IUI was not part of her initial plan. But after her life took some unexpected twists, she says she’s happy she has options to create her family in the best way for her.

“It’s a road that I never thought I would be going down,” she said. “I really saw myself in the cookie-cutter relationship and creating a family, but now that the universe has other plans for me, I’m so grateful this was an option.”

Vanderpump Rules viewers will get to follow Kent’s fertility journey during season 11.

“I think you’re going to see on this season of Vanderpump, the way I try to make this whole process feel warm and close to my heart—it’s a very different experience, I will say that. It’s extremely different.”

