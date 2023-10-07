Ned Fulmer is no longer a 'Try Guy,' and it looks like his friendship with his former business partners ended when he was fired, too.

Once upon a time, Ned Fulmer was one-fourth of The Try Guys. The Try Guys started as a content sensation at Buzzfeed before Ned, Zach Kornfeld, Keith Habersberger, and Eugene Lee Yang took their try videos onto their own YouTube channel. Together, the four business partners and friends formed 2nd Try LLC, a company that controlled all The Try Guys’ content and additional projects. Things were going exceedingly well. The foursome expanded their business, added employees, and saw astronomical growth in popularity. Then, Ned Fulmer, who used his marriage as a personality trait, was caught cheating. He left 2nd Try LLC, but did he leave the lives of Eugene, Zach, and Keith, too? It looks like it.

Why did Ned Fulmer leave The Try Guys?

Ned Fulmer’s departure from The Try Guys was completely unexpected. In early September 2022, rumors began swirling around Reddit that Ned was cheating on his wife and the mother of his two children, Ariel Fulmer. Those rumors were confirmed via social media later that month.

Ned Fulmer | Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

While the Try Guys did not name names, internet sleuths quickly uncovered that Ned had been cheating with Alex Herring, a producer. Alex was Ned’s subordinate. Alex was engaged during the affair, as well. Ned issued a public apology, stating that his family should have been his top priority, but he had carried on a “consensual” workplace affair. Keith, Zach, and Eugene uploaded a YouTube video explaining the way the matter was investigated and what steps they had taken, as a company, to deal with the issue. Ned was removed from all future The Try Guys videos, including ones that had already been filmed. He also left the company.

Is Ned Fulmer still friends with the other Try Guys?

Ned has gone completely underground since news of his firing broke. Keith, Eugene, and Zach addressed the actions they took after they learned Ned was having an affair with an employee of the company. Still, they have been careful not to really discuss the friendship aspect of the incident. Ned is no longer a part of the company, but are they all still friends?

While it’s impossible to say for certain, several hints suggest Ned Fulmer and his former business partners are no longer pals. Keith, Zach, and Eugene have all opted to stop following Ned on Instagram. Ned is still following all three of his former business partners. While they cut Ned out on social media, they did not do the same to Ariel Fulmer. All three men still follow the mother of two. Neither Ned nor Ariel have posted to the platform since the cheating scandal.

Ariel and Ned Fulmer also appeared to be absent from Zach Kornfeld’s February 2023 wedding. Zach wed his longtime partner, Maggie Bustamante, in an outdoor ceremony that, based on videos shared, looked like a blast. Eugene and Keith served as groomsmen. Matt McLean, Eugene’s partner, and Becky Habersberger, Keith’s wife, served as a bridesman and bridesmaid for Maggie. While neither Zach nor Maggie has addressed it, it’s largely theorized that Ned and Ariel were originally supposed to be a part of the couple’s wedding party.

Did Ariel Fulmer divorce her husband?

Ariel Fulmer might not have been as interested in the limelight as her husband, but she was still an active social media user and participated in projects for 2nd Try LLC. When news of Ned’s cheating broke the internet, she retreated from the spotlight and hasn’t returned. While we can’t know what the state of her marriage is right now, we can say for certain that official divorce paperwork has not been filed.

Becky Habersberger, Keith Habersberger, Ned Fulmer and Ariel Fulmer | Ethan Miller/Getty Images

It appears Ned and Ariel are still together but opting to live a much more private life. Still, they have popped up occasionally, including at the Eras Tour. There are no updates on any additional children they may have welcomed or where they are working at this time.