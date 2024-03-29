'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' Season 7 star Angelina Pivarnick says she has a 'serious' announcement coming. Here's what she posted.

MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 shows the tension between Angelina Pivarnick and the rest of the cast. Angelina is a divisive cast member, and fans are always curious to see what she will say or do. Recently, she took to Instagram to announce that she has a “serious” announcement. And Jersey Shore followers are curious about what it could mean.

‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 7 star Angelina Pivarnick posted about a ‘serious’ announcement

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation attained a massive following through her years as a cast member, and she consistently gives fans updates regarding her life. From plastic surgery to her relationship, Angelina isn’t afraid to show her followers who she is. She took to Instagram in March 2024 to state that she has a “serious” announcement soon.

“Big announcements coming,” she stated in a text post, according to a screenshot from MTV Reality Teaa. “Stay tuned. This is serious.”

Angelina didn’t give any further context regarding the announcement. In addition to the text post, she added video evidence of her on stage at the Joey Fatone and A.J. McLean: A Legendary Night show on March 23, 2024, at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center. It’s unclear if her “big announcements” have anything to do with the show.

Some fans speculated what the announcements could be. During the season, Angelina mentioned that she wanted to have a baby, so some viewers think the announcement could have something to do with this. Others think the announcement has to do with her potential departure from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Rumors suggested the cops visited her home again due to Vinny ‘2.0’ Tortorella

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi, Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley, Sammi Giancola, Deena Nicole Cortese, Angelina Pivarnick, Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino, and Vinny Guadagnino | Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Recent rumors surrounding Angelina Pivarnick suggested the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 star experienced trouble at home with her fiancé, Vinny “2.0” Tortorella. Angelina and Vinny were involved in domestic disputes in the past. While Angelina’s lawyer maintained that she and Vinny were in a great place following those disputes, Angelina’s sister posted content that proved otherwise.

According to a follower, Angelina’s sister, Amanda, posted to Instagram Live in March 2024 while speaking to Angelina on the phone.

“She was on the phone with Angelina and listening to Angelina talking to another male,” the follower posted, according to a screenshot from MTV Reality Teaa‘s Instagram. “She was explaining how Vinny 2.0 broke a door, apparently. Amanda kept saying how she’s done trying to hide how Vinny treats Angelina. … Amanda kept saying to Angelina, ‘Listen to the cop, sis. Just listen to him.’”

Angelina Pivarnick doesn’t get along with Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola in ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 7

Could Angelina Pivarnick’s big announcement have to do with a potential departure from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7? Some fans watching the season suspect she may leave after the conflict between her and Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola.

Angelina took credit for Sammi returning to the series, and she felt that Sammi didn’t appreciate all that Angelina had done for her. However, Sammi said on the show that she felt as if Angelina was jealous of the attention she received upon her return. Several verbal fights were taped by production.

On March 1, 2024, Angelina and Sammi reportedly met at Urban Coalhouse Pizza and Bar in Red Bank, New Jersey. The meet-up was allegedly very tense while camera crews recorded the interaction. Both women reportedly raised their voices as they spoke to each other.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

