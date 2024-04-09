'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' Season 7 star Angelina Pivarnick posted to her Instagram Stories about quitting drinking -- and fans think she's pregnant.

MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 gives Angelina Pivarnick a platform to share more about her life. Early in the season, she discussed wanting to use her ex-husband’s sperm to have kids. Now, she’s sparking pregnancy rumors on her Instagram Stories with her fiancé, Vinny “2.0” Tortorella. Here’s what she posted that’s making fans wonder.

‘Jersey Shore’ star Angelina Pivarnick sparked pregnancy rumors with a recent Instagram story

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 star, Angelina Pivarnick, recently made a big announcement on her Instagram Stories. She posted a photo of her and her fiancé, Vinny “2.0” Tortorella, dining at Applebee’s in April 2024.

“Finally getting better and went to our fave spots @applebees, and yes I said it :) @vinnyhandsome … I’ve decided no more drinking, and a lot of my story will come up on my podcast that was just announced,” she captioned her Instagram Stories, according to a screenshot posted to Reddit. “Cannot wait!!!”

Angelina likely meant for her Instagram Stories to promote her upcoming podcast. However, fans focused on her announcement about no longer drinking. In the current season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Angelina drinks with the rest of the cast, making fans wonder what prompted the change now.

“Drinking is not her major problem, although good she’s not drinking if she’s pregnant,” a fan on Reddit wrote. “Vinny liked a post congratulating him on becoming a soon-to-be dad, so who knows.”

“Maybe she is pregnant then?” another fan guessed.

She discussed wanting to get pregnant with her ex-husband’s sperm on ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 7

‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ star Angelina Pivarnick | Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for MTV

Angelina Pivarnick brought up pregnancy in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7. She told Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and Jenni “JWoww” Farley that she was talking to her ex-husband, Chris Larangeira, while having difficulties in her relationship with Vinny Tortorella. Angelina said that Chris offered her his sperm so she could get pregnant.

“I go back and forth with it,” Angelina explained. “I don’t want marriage, but then, I do want a child.”

JWoww and Sammi didn’t support Angelina’s idea.

“You don’t just want to have a random kid with somebody,” Sammi explained. “There’s a lot of responsibility.”

“I know Angelina’s not where she wants to be, but babies do not solve problems; they actually amplify them,” Jenni added.

A fan brought up the conversation on Vinny’s Instagram.

“I thought she was talking to her ex Chris about having a baby with him, I watch Jersey Shore,” the fan wrote.

Vinny replied, “I heard that too. My seed is in the lead, but if I lose, at least I’ll be a stepfather.”

Angelina Pivarnick and Vinny ‘2.0’ Tortorella said they wanted to have kids together

In Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7, Angelina Pivarnick doesn’t know whether she wants to marry Vinny “2.0” Tortorella. However, she and Vinny discussed having kids in the past. A past episode of Family Vacation shows Angelina and Vinny talking to Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino about their future.

“Speaking of the clock is ticking, you going to freeze the eggs?” Mike asked Angelina, according to Asbury Park Press.

“No, we’re just going to go full-force sex,” Angelina said.

“We’re going full force,” Vinny added.

“I’m getting older,” said Angelina, who was 37 at the time. “I don’t want to be 40 and having a baby; like, sorry. So, I think we have to do this now.” Angelina turns 38 in June 2024.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

