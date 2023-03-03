‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 6 Episode 6 Recap: ‘Messy Mawmas’

The women of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation head to wine country in season 6, episode 6. “Messy Mawmas” pulls back the curtain on the Summerland Winery, the brand behind Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi’s Messy Mawma wine. Meanwhile, Vinny Guadagnino is in Hollywood preparing to compete in season 31 of Dancing with the Stars. Here’s how it all played out in the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation episode from Mar. 2.

Vinny Guadagnino attends a ‘DWTS’ practice | JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

‘Snooki’ and Deena tease their Meatball Merlot wine

Before they boarded their respective planes to California, Nicole and Deena Cortese delivered a not-so-successful Shark Tank-style pitch to Jenni “JWoww” Farley, who asked legitimate questions about price point and overhead costs. Fast-forward to California, where Nicole and Deena meet Jenni at Summerland Winery for a tasting. Angelina Pivarnick was supposed to be there, too, but her track record for arriving late was shocking to no one and her roommates carried on without her.

Messy mawma wine trip!!!! I’ve been wanting to do this for so long!!! #JSFamilyVacation — Nicole Polizzi (@snooki) February 24, 2023

Nicole and company tasted her three wines: Party’s Here Pinot Noir, Tantrum Chardonnay, and Chaos Cabernet Sauvignon. However, they never get around to actually pitching “Meatball Merlot,” the forthcoming wine in Nicole’s line.

Later at the packing facility is when chaos ensued. Perhaps if the tasting took place after the packaging, Summerland Winery would have had less to clean up. Despite their dropping a few bottles of wine, the women toast to Nicole’s line, then continue drinking later at their “haunted” hotel, complete with a classy quail dinner.

Vinny hosts Angelina Pivarnick at his New York apartment

After Angelina’s drunken confessions in the “Get Your Sack in the Hole” episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Vinny invites her to his Manhattan apartment to talk. She comes bearing gifts, including a statue of a random gold man and a wine rack, among other things.

“I’m glad Angelina left the price tag on these gifts because I’m not gonna use any of these and I can just return it at the store,” Vinny tells the cameras. Stay tuned to Vinny’s social media to see if he starts pawning off the gifts to Jersey Shore fans.

“Vinny and I, we just have this flirtatious relationship and it’s been like this for years upon years,” Angelina later admits to the cameras. “It’s probably going to keep going. But that’s it. There’s nothing to it.”

In reality, Angelina has been talking to another Vinny — Vinny Tortorella. The couple recently took their relationship public. Meanwhile, Jersey Shore Vinny remains single, or so we think. The reality star keeps a lot of his personal life private, so he could be seeing someone behind the scenes that he hasn’t shared with fans.

Vinny’s ‘Dancing with the Stars’ journey begins in ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 6 Episode 6

The “Keto Guido” competed with Koko Iwasaki in season 31 of Dancing with the Stars, which aired at the end of 2022. He made it further than many DWTS viewers ever thought he would, especially after some harsh criticism from the judges in week 1 of the competition.

We’re back in the race after Elvis week! On to the next ! #DWTS pic.twitter.com/DZRmxlib9L — Vinny Guadagnino (@VINNYGUADAGNINO) September 28, 2022

In Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 6 Episode 6, Vinny attends practice with Koko, which gets interrupted by Mike “The Situation” and Pauly DelVecchio. They’re trying to plan an “MVP” trip to California to see Vinny perform, but much to Koko’s surprise, he doesn’t want his Jersey Shore crew in the ballroom just yet.

“He can be fully nude in front of an audience, and then he gets nervous for you guys to watch him,” Koko tells Mike and Pauly, who did end up in the audience one week of season 31 anyway. Vinny only made it to week 9 of the competition, but Jersey Shore fans might see more of his journey in future episodes of the MTV series.

Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on MTV every Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.