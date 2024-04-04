It looks like Pauly D's girlfriend, Nikki Hall, will return in the next season of 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.' Here's where they were spotted filming.

MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 shows the original cast back together, and fans love to watch the core crew reminisce. Jersey Shore premiered in 2009, and the cast has grown since then. Paul Michael DelVecchio Jr., aka DJ Pauly D, has a long-term relationship with his girlfriend, Nikki Hall, and fans miss seeing her on the show. Now, fans are in luck, as Nikki will reportedly return next season.

Pauly D and his girlfriend, Nikki Hall, were seen holding hands while filming ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’

'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' star Pauly D

Jersey Shore fans love DJ Pauly D and Nikki Hall’s story. While the couple keeps their relationship lowkey online, they remain together in 2024.

Pauly D met Nikki in 2019 on MTV’s Double Shot at Love. However, they didn’t date directly after meeting on the show the first time. Nikki reappeared on the show again, and she and Pauly D connected. After quarantining together in 2020, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star and his girlfriend got serious.

Fans want to see Pauly D and Nikki on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7. According to the spoiler Instagram page MTV Reality Teaa, Nikki will return to the show to film with Pauly D and the rest of the crew for season 7B.

“Nikki will return to #JSFamilyVacation for season 7B!” the report states. “She filmed when the roomies were in Vegas back in February and is currently in Miami where the entire fam is vacationing!”

The spoiler account posted a photo on April 3, 2024, showing Nikki walking in Miami with the cast. The photo shows Nikki and Pauly D holding hands with Mike Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, walking hand-in-hand beside them.

Nikki Hall stopped filming ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ after a fight with Angelina Pivarnick

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation featured Pauly D and Nikki Hall in the past. So, why did Nikki step away from filming the series?

Nikki chose not to return to the show after season 5 in 2022. During season 5, Nikki and Angelina Pivarnick got into a physical brawl, resulting in both women covered in red wine. Nikki didn’t return for season 6, and it’s assumed that she chose to step away following the fight.

That said, all of Pauly D’s friends love Nikki and support his long-term relationship with her. It’s unclear if Angelina will return for more seasons of Family Vacation, but she has given no indication that she plans to leave.

Is Pauly D planning on getting down on one knee for his girlfriend?

Pauly D and Nikki Hall are one of many successful couples featured on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. While they’ve dated for years, they haven’t gotten married just yet. So, does Pauly D plan on getting down on one knee for Hall?

During an interview with him and Nikki in 2022, he alluded that they don’t have any immediate plans for marriage. “Just because you’re in a public relationship, it’s a lot of eyes, but what we do, I think well, as we focus on it, and we kind of zone that out a little bit,” he told Us Weekly. “Like, this is our relationship, you know? So, we’re taking it at our pace. I really do enjoy her company. We just take it day by day.”

“I think the fans definitely are supportive,” Nikki added. “A lot of people are rooting for us. They always want more, so we understand. But, when it comes from so many, it feels like, yikes, guys. Let’s just let us live a little. But, I feel like with our family and friends, they’re a lot more supportive and they just want to see us be happy.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

