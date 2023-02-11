Joanna Gaines Shows Chip’s Tender Side in a Sweet Video From the Farm: ‘A Man and His Chickens’

Joanna Gaines shared a video of Chip Gaines from their family farm, caring for their chickens and other birds in the cold weather months. She previously said raising chickens is an excellent way to teach their children some significant life lessons, like how to care for animals. And Chip is leading by example, getting in on the caretaking and showing others what it takes to live on a farm.

Joanna and Chip Gaines raise chickens with their kids as a simple way to ‘experience farm living’

Joanna revealed that keeping chickens helped to teach their five kids two essential lessons: how to take care of animals and where food comes from.

“I love the back-to-basics aspect of raising chickens. My kids are getting to learn what it means to care for animals as well as a lesson on where we get our food. It’s one of the simplest ways to experience farm living,” Joanna said in an issue of The Magnolia Journal (per Magnolia on Instagram).

As an extra benefit, Chip added a run to the chicken coop to allow their flock room to roam and help protect the garden from grasshoppers and other insects (per Country Living).

Helping care for the chickens was initially up to their daughters, Ella and Emmie. But their youngest son, Crew, also gives a hand now. And Joanna often shares photos and videos from the farm, showing how they all get in on the work.

Joanna Gaines shares a sweet clip of Chip Gaines with their chickens

A video Joanna shared on Instagram shows Chip caring for their flock in icy weather. She captioned it, “A man and his chickens.”

In the video, Chip scatters some feed for the birds clucking away around him. The clip also shows him tenderly handling an adorable baby chick, living life under a heat lamp.

It’s worth noting the Magnolia co-founders also have other kinds of poultry aside from chickens. A giant turkey also trots around in the video, getting in on the grub.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the clip and told Joanna as much in replies to the post. “Chip has such a pure heart for the animals,” one noted.

Some were surprised to learn there’s something else the busy couple gets into. In one well-liked comment, someone asked, “How do you guys have the time to do all the things and be present in your personal life? That’s some serious and intentional time management happening there!”

Some fans thought Joanna Gaines was showing off her valuable eggs, not her husband

In the replies on Joanna’s Instagram post, some fans couldn’t help but point out what a commodity the chickens are, thanks to the current cost of eggs. “Valuable with the price of eggs …!” one person commented.

Someone even joked the Fixer Upper stars were “showing off” since having chickens could be a new trend. Another person wrote, “A man and his gold machines.”

Others just popped in to say they are fortunate to have them. “With the high price of eggs, you are lucky to have room to raise your own chickens …,” someone pointed out.