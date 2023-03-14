Kate Middleton Displays ‘Iconic’ Commonwealth Day Service Pose Seen in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Documentary

A body language expert pointed out how Kate Middleton appeared to perform the same pose at the 2023 Commonwealth Day Service as she did during the same ceremony in 2019. The look was seen in the trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary.

Kate Middleton displayed a pose at the 2023 Commonwealth Day Service that was familiar

On March 13, Kate was seen in attendance at the Commonwealth Day Service, where she gave a look that was reminiscent of her pose at the 2019 service. Royal fans may recall how Kate was captured glaring at the camera during the ceremony that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended.

The moment was seen again in a trailer for Harry and Meghan’s Netflix documentary with a black and white filter that appeared to portray Kate as a villain.

Body language expert Judi James told Express that Kate’s pose during the 2023 Commonwealth Day Service looked eerily similar to that moment from four years ago.

“Did the ghost of the iconic pose in the Netflix documentary haunt Kate enough today to result in a very similar look here?” James asked.

She continued, “Kate didn’t appear tense during this royal event though and there were moments when she and William exchanged some words and smiles that looked almost flirtatious.”

Judi James also pointed out to The Mirror how William and Kate displayed some flirty body language.

Prince William and Kate Middleton displayed some ‘flirtatious’ moments at the service, expert says

James noted that Sophie Wessex gave King Charles a “playful shoulder bump greeting” at the ceremony noting, “It seemed to set the tone for the new Prince and Princess of Wales, who were spotted exchanging some grins that were fondly bordering on the flirtatious during the service.”

The body language expert explained, “At one point Kate leant over to point to the place William should have been on his song sheet and he replied with a rather sweet suppressed smile, followed by a small bounce on his heels to signal a moment of happiness.”

James added, “Kate was also seen chatting to William during one of the musical numbers and his grin in reply looked equally cheeky.”

She said that Kate also appeared to “try to put [queen consort] Camilla at her ease via some very attentive listening signals when she arrived.”

The body language expert continued, “Kate was even in leadership mode enough to lean to point out William’s place in his song sheet for him with an air of almost maternal authority.”

Body language expert notes there was ‘tension’ during the Commonwealth Day Service

James also pointed out how there was some “tension” in the mix as well. “There did seem to be some contagious, pass-down tension though from Charles and Camilla,” she noted.

The body language expert continued, “Running the gauntlet of both the strong winds and the heckling from the protestors outside, Camilla dashed past her husband and up the steps, leaving him to stand watching the Haka greeting ritual alone.”

She added, “When he did get inside, Charles looked a little impatient to get into his seat.”

During the service, James spotted “Camilla’s hands shaking as she held the order of service.” The expert added, “She touched and checked her hair throughout and William next to her did seem to catch some of this anxiety, touching his clothing and performing checking gestures in what might have been mirrored empathy.”

