Kate Middleton Had a ‘Priceless’ Reaction to Prince William’s Joke at the Coronation Concert, Body Language Expert Says

When Prince William spoke about King Charles III in his coronation concert speech he did more than get an adorable reaction from Princess Charlotte. The Prince of Wales kicked things off with a joke. According to a body language expert, William’s humorous line got a “priceless” reaction from his wife, Kate Middleton.

Prince William hinted at his slightly ‘out of character’ coronation concert joke with his body language

The Prince of Wales took the stage at the May 7 coronation concert to pay tribute to his father, King Charles. After greeting the crowd and “your majesties,” William joked about not going on “all night long” in his speech following Lionel Richie’s performance.

“This line about going on ‘all night long’ did at first sound like nothing more than a rather clunky reference to Lionel Richie’s performance,” body language expert Judi James told Express. “But for anyone not alert enough to pick up on the little extra gag sewn in there were clues from the royal body language and intonation here.”

William, she said, “arrived on stage to make this speech with a rather cheeky, suppressed grin on his face and his delivery was far more confident and emphatic than usual.” He “adopted a pose and gesticulation that looks a lot like a stand-up comic at this point. His cards are held to his torso while his left hand rises, fingers splayed, in an announcement gesture to prep his audience to laugh.”

“His voice slows and he begins to deliver with a suppressed smile as though he is trying not to laugh,” the expert continued. “When he gets to his ‘all night long’ punchline he purses his lips as though still struggling to look serious and then he clamps his lips to announce that vital pause for the audience to erupt in laughter.”

“It was the end of a long and stressful coronation weekend and a corporate decision had clearly been made for the royals to let their hair down at the concert to show they can have fun and party like everyone else,” James added. “So this cheeky double-entendre was entirely suitable even if it was a little out of character for William at royal public events.”

Kate Middleton’s body language hinted at her feelings on ‘every aspect of her husband and his joke’

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Now for Kate’s reaction to William’s “all night long” remark. The Princess of Wales’ body language said it all. “Kate’s response is sweet, flirty, and priceless,” James said. “She wrinkles her nose while dimples appear on her cheeks.”

“Her mouth smile is a wide one and she leans her shoulders back into her chair. But with her head tilted forward and to the side,” the body language expert continued.

“It looks as though she opts for an ‘ah’ of appreciation for the joke,” James said of Kate. “But then her head tilts to the other side before she throws it back and tosses her hair in a flirty preening ritual that seems to show open appreciation for every aspect of her husband and his joke.”

King Charles appeared to be ‘holding in the tears’ during Prince William’s coronation concert speech

Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince William, Camilla Parker Bowles, and King Charles III | Kin Cheung-WPA Pool/Getty Images

William’s remarks at the Windsor Castle concert brought out more than just laughter. James also spotted what looked to be King Charles welling up with tears. The tear-jerking moment in question came when William said: “Pa, we’re all so very proud of you.”

“Charles tried to keep his composure by holding his hands in a finger steeple that signals control and status,” James said. “But he clasped them instead and his eyes closed as though holding in the tears.”

Following the coronation concert, William and Kate volunteered with George, Charlotte, and Louis. Unlike the coronation concert, there were no jokes from the Prince of Wales. Finally, the couple wrapped up the weekend’s festivities at a garden party.

