Kate Middleton Shows ‘Mixed Emotions’ When Asked Awkward Question About Prince Louis Behaving Himself at Coronation, According to Body Language Expert

It’s almost time for King Charles III’s coronation and we now know that Prince William and the Princess of Wales’ (formerly known as Kate Middleton) youngest son, Prince Louis, will attend the ceremony. Louis was spotted sitting alongside his father in a car transporting the family to and from rehearsals earlier in the week.

Prince Louis and Prince William leaving Westminster Abbey in central London following a rehearsal for the coronation of King Charles III | Stefan Rousseau/PA Images via Getty Images

Now royal watchers everywhere are wondering if the little prince will have a repeat performance of the rambunctious way he acted during the late Queen Elizabeth‘s Platinum Jubilee pageant in June. Here’s what Kate said and what her body language revealed after she was asked about that.

What a fan asked Kate about Prince Louis’ behavior

The Prince and Princess of Wales made an appearance at a pub in Soho after traveling the London Underground on May 4. The pair also greeted the crowds that had gathered to see them and one royal fan asked Kate a question she may have not been expecting about Louis behaving himself during his grandfather’s coronation.

The video, which has been shared several times on Twitter, shows the princess saying “I hope so. You never quite know with kids” before she began discussing the weather with another fan.

Kate Middleton holding Prince Louis’ hand as they attend the Christmas Day service at Sandringham | Samir Hussein/WireImage

A body language expert broke down how the princess handled the awkward question

Body language and behavioral expert Judi James spoke to Express about the princess’s reaction after she was asked about her 5-year-old son’s behavior.

“Kate’s secret plan for keeping Louis in check over the coronation was revealed in this clip to be a mix of optimism, good humor, and keeping her fingers crossed,” James explained.

The expert continued: “Kate’s body language is engaging, chatty, and quite natural here and when she is asked about Louis she literally crossed both sets of fingers during her reply. Her one raised brow when first asked about the big day is accompanied by an instant and instinctive raising of her hands to chest height and splaying the fingers out with the palms facing the person who is asking the questions.

“Her hand positions suggest mixed emotions: the left hand is held in a control gesture as though she is taking calm control of the day and any nerves. But the right hand is limper and more submissive, suggesting some worries about it all going smoothly, especially any bits that are out of her control. When her eyes go up to the left in a reflective signal her hands get higher and become more active. They form what is called ‘beachball hands’, massaging and turning an invisible ball to signal creative thought.”

Royal fans haven’t forgotten Louis’ antics during the Platinum Jubilee

Kate Middleton sitting next to her son, Prince Louis, who is cheering during the Platinum Pageant | Chris Jackson – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Royal watchers haven’t forgotten Prince Louis’ antics when he stole the show at the Platinum Pageant and neither has his mom, but as James concluded: “[The princess’s] expression of good humor remains in place despite what could have been a difficult question. Both hands come up in a ‘stop’ signal to suggest some playful concerns and it is at this point that we can see her literally crossing her fingers for good luck.”

