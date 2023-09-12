Kate Middeton’s back to business. After wearing predominantly feminine silhouettes, the 41-year-old’s returned to power suits, a look she’s favored many times since becoming the Princess of Wales. Plus, according to an expert, she channeled the late Queen Elizabeth II while doing it.

Kate Middleton wore a white Alexander McQueen suit to the 2023 Rugby World Cup

Kate Middleton | Michael Steele – World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images

On Sept. 9, 2023, Kate headed to Marseille, France. There, she saw England take on Argentina in the Rugby World Cup as patron of England’s Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League.

Watching from the stands at the Stade Velodrome, Kate sported a white pantsuit from Alexander McQueen, the British design responsible for many of her outfits, including her 2011 royal wedding gown.

Kate also wore a red rose pin, which, together with the white-hued suit, coordinated with England’s Saint George flag.

Kate’s appearance came after Prince William received criticism for not traveling to watch England v. Spain and hours before the Prince of Wales watched Wales in a Bordeaux, France, rugby match later the same day.

Kate Middleton used Queen Elizabeth’s ‘trick’ to be seen in a crowd at the Rugby World Cup

Kate Middleton | Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Sure, Kate looked fashionable in her suit. But, according to royal fashion expert and celebrity stylist Miranda Holder, the mother of three’s white suit served another purpose.



“Wearing monochrome is a style trick Kate learned from Queen Elizabeth II herself,” Holder said (via Newsweek). “And it was a wise choice for this occasion, as Kate was easily spotted amongst the busy crowd.”

Calling white a “more subtle patriotic nod to England than wearing red or blue,” Holder noted how kate “complemented her look with subtle gold jewelry. The general feel of the outfit definitely feels more business-like, in line with her new style strategy of soft power dressing since becoming the Princess of Wales.”

Kate’s already used Queen Elizabeth’s style ‘trick’ multiple times in 2023

Wearing a white suit wasn’t the first time Kate dressed in a bold hue, much like the queen. So far in 2023, she’s followed in the queen’s style footsteps at least twice.

Take, for instance, Kate’s 2023 Royal Ascot look. Like her pantsuit, she chose to go monochromatic, wearing head-to-toe red with an Alexander McQueen dress and Philip Treacy hat.

“By wearing bright colors, even the furthest seats can say they caught a glimpse of the Princess of Wales,” royal fashion expert Christine Ross said. “This was a powerful tool used by Queen Elizabeth II. And this shows that both women know the power of their fashion choices.”

Previously, at the 2023 BAFTAs, Kate deployed the same style “trick” of the queen’s. Except this time, she used black gloves and a white gown to make a striking outfit.