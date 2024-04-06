A video from the now-Prince and Princess of Wales' wedding day has gone viral showing Kate's genuinely shocked reaction after saying "I do."

Prince William‘s wedding to the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) is one many royal fans will never forget. The pair tied the knot on April 29, 2011, at Westminster Abbey. Their nuptials took place in front of around 2,000 guests and was watched by millions more around the world.

For the affair, the prince wore the red tunic of a colonel of the Irish Guards as he was appointed colonel two months before his wedding. Meanwhile, his bride donned a stunning Cartier Halo tiara and a gorgeous Alexander McQueen dress.

Kate’s sister, Pippa Middleton, was in the bridal party along with young bridesmaids Lady Margarita, who is Princess Margaret’s granddaughter; Eliza Lopes, who is Camilla Parker Bowles’ granddaughter; William’s cousin, Lady Louise; and Grace van Cutsem, who is the daughter of William’s best friend Hugh van Cutsem. Prince Harry served as his brother’s best man. There were also two pageboys: Tom Pettifer, who is the son of William and Harry’s former nanny Tiggy Legge-Bourke, and William Lowther-Pinkerton who is the son of former Palace employee Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton.

Kate Middleton and Prince William wave to well-wishers from the balcony at Buckingham Palace after their royal wedding | Tom Stoddart/Getty Images

There were so many memorable moments from the day including the pair’s double kiss on the balcony. Another moment that had people talking was Kate’s genuine reaction to what she saw when she stepped out onto the balcony of Buckingham Palace with the future king.

Video shows Kate’s surprise when she walked out onto the balcony

When the future queen walked onto the balcony for the first time with her husband, she was met with massive crowds packing the streets below and she was astonished.

Kate’s stunned reaction has been shared via a video uploaded to TikTok. The 13-second clip, which has more than 37,000 views and over 2,500 likes, is captioned: “The reaction of the Princess of Wales when she saw the world in front of Buckingham Palace.”

Kate is seen mouthing the word “wow” before she begins smiling and waving to the onlookers. The footage then cuts to the crowds as far as the eye can see. Some even jumped into the fountain as they celebrated the joyous occassion.

What Prince William said to his wife before they kissed on the balcony

Prince William and Kate Middleton kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their royal wedding | John Stillwell – WPA/Getty Images

As the newlyweds stood on the balcony together thousands started chanting for them to kiss just as other royals before them, including Prince William’s parents, had done in the past.

The prince then turned to his bride and said: “Go on, a little kiss, go on.”

Then to everyone’s surprise after sharing one lip lock, William turned to Kate again and suggested: “Let’s give them another one. I love you. One more kiss, one more kiss. OK?”

Their second smooch was met with a roar of cheers so loud that bridesmaid Grace Van Cutsem had to cover her ears.