Following his stint on 'CBB,' Kate Middleton's uncle weighed in on the edited photo released by Kensington Palace on Mother's Day in the U.K.

Gary Goldsmith may not be on Celebrity Big Brother anymore but that hasn’t stopped him from discussing his niece. The Princess of Wales’ (formerly known as Kate Middleton) uncle was evicted from the Big Brother house on March 8 but he’s now giving his take on the Photoshop fail seen ’round the world.

What Kate’s uncle thought of the Photoshopped Mother’s Day snap

On March 11, Goldsmith, who is Carole Middleton’s brother, appeared on Good Morning Britain and revealed that he hasn’t actually seen Kate in quite some time.

He told the show host it’s been about “a year” since he saw her last, adding: “So it’s weddings and funerals unfortunately. We don’t get to see them that often. Pippa more so. James more so, I’m his godfather. And my sister and I checked [in] when Kate was in hospital.”

Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith arriving to attend the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews | Justin Tallis – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Goldsmith also spoke about the photo Kensington Palace released of Kate and her three children to mark Mother’s Day, which was celebrated this year on March 10 in the U.K. The picture caused controversy after a number of photo agencies flagged the image as manipulated.

“The smiles on faces said it all for me. I thought it was beautiful,” Goldsmith said per Express. “Obviously, the family wouldn’t be the ones to do any touch-ups so if that’s gone through some filter before it’s gone out to the broader world, they won’t be doing that themselves. But all I was looking at was the faces and the smiles and it just looked like a beautiful family that they are. And really genuine smiles on faces and this whole sleeve gate thing. Just leave it alone.”

However, Kate later admitted via a post on X that she did edit the photo herself.

“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day,” the princess wrote.

Reason Kate may have decided to edit the picture

Some social media users defended Kate saying that she may have had a perfectly good reason to edit the family photo.

One user wrote: “Getting three young kids to all look at the camera at the same time and all smile is exceptionally difficult. I would argue probably even for a professional photographer.” Another agreed added: “It’s impossible to get three kids to laugh joyfully and look at the camera at the exact same time.”

Others chimed in to say the photo was “beautiful” and wished the princess well in her recovery posting: “The picture was and is beautiful. Thank you for sharing it and I hope in the future, you’ll continue to share pictures of your sweet family. Wishing you peace and continued healing during your recovery from surgery. Best wishes always.”

Kate was spotted the same day she apologized for editing the photo leaving Windsor Castle in the back of a car with Prince William.