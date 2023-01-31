Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Show Plenty of PDA as They Take Their Relationship Public

Country star Kelsea Ballerini and Outer Banks actor Chase Stokes have taken their relationship public, showing some sweet PDA in multiple locations.

First, they were captured on tape on what looked an awful lot like a date in Nashville. Then photographers spotted them again, this time hugging and holding hands across the country.

The two have been dancing around romance rumors, and Stokes confirmed that he’d spent some pleasant time with Ballerini. Now, the most recent observations point all signs toward the stars being pretty well coupled up.

(L) Kelsea Ballerini (R) Chase Stokes | Presley Ann/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Kelsea Ballerini (kind of) responded to rumors about her blossoming relationship with Chase Stokes

After photos of Stokes and Ballerini snuggling first sparked dating rumors, DeuxMoi released anonymous gossip submissions about Ballerini. One accused her of relentlessly trying to hook up with an unnamed Nashville bar manager.

Ballerini shared a video on TikTok, somewhat addressing the claims. Her caption said she was “about to break up with the internet.”

“Let’s not do this,” she pleaded in the clip, seemingly exasperated. Notably, she didn’t confirm or deny any of the gossip items. However, one could guess from the clip she didn’t appreciate that kind of attention.

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes confirm a relationship with date night and airport PDA

For the record, Stokes told TMZ he and Ballerini were “having a good time” when they asked. For some, that confirmed a relationship or something more than friendly at the very least.

Now, short of the stars releasing a statement or jumping with joy on an interview couch at the mention of the other’s name, à la Tom Cruise, they’ve arguably done the next best thing by canoodling at the LA International Airport.

TMZ got the photos, and Us Weekly reported on this most recent development. Sure enough, Ballerini and Stokes held hands and intimately hugged for all to see.

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes are hiding no more, that's for sure … these days, they are all over each other in public. https://t.co/vGBc86fm7X — TMZ (@TMZ) January 29, 2023

Before that, they were caught on tape in date-like behavior at a Nashville establishment. The stars could hardly take their eyes off each other while chatting, touching knees, and playing with each other’s fingers in the clip — which also found its way to TMZ.

Then, photographers snapped them at LAX holding hands and sharing intimate embraces as they made their way through the airport and boarded a flight together.

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes’ recent splits

(L) Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans | Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT (R) Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline | Kevin Mazur/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Stokes split from his Outer Banks co-star Madelyn Cline in 2021. They’d been dating for more than a year after sparking an on-set romance.

They met in 2019 and confirmed their relationship to the delight of the show’s fans in 2020. After breaking up, they sometimes were the subject of reconciliation rumors, but the relationship seems to be in the past now that Stokes is spending time with Ballerini (People).

Meanwhile, Ballerini announced her separation from her husband of almost five years, Morgan Evans, in 2022. She said the “glitter wore off” their romance, prompting her to file for divorce, which was finalized in November.