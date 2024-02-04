King Charles reportedly stopped by to see Kate Middleton after being admitted to The London Clinic himself in what a commentator called an example of their closeness.

Kate Middleton had a very special visitor during her nearly two-week hospital stay. Not her husband, Prince William — although he was spotted at the hospital — or their three children. Rather, her father-in-law, King Charles III. Before undergoing a “corrective procedure” for an enlarged colon, the 75-year-old monarch paid a visit to the Princess of Wales. According to a royal commentator, the visit showed just how strong Kate and King Charles’s “bond” has become.

King Charles visited Kate after being admitted to The London Clinic

Despite both now being out of the hospital, King Charles and Kate spent some time together during their time at The London Clinic in London, England.

At the private hospital in the Regent’s Park neighborhood, the king underwent a “corrective procedure” for an enlarged colon after Kate had a “planned” abdominal surgery.

Before he did, however, King Charles reportedly stopped by Kate’s room to check in on his daughter-in-law (via People).

According to the outlet, after being admitted to the hospital on Jan. 26, 2024, the king went to see Kate, who’d been in recovery for 10 days at the time.

The king showed how much he’s ‘bonded’ with Kate with hospital visit

​Visiting a family member in the hospital may not be uncommon for non-royals, but it certainly can be for British royals, Rebecca English, royal editor of the Daily Mail, said.

“Although they live very public lives, monarchy can actually be quite a lonely path to walk at times,” English wrote (via Daily Mail). “Senior family members do not, generally, like to draw attention to themselves or their loved ones.”

However, as she noted, King Charles isn’t “afraid to do things differently.” I.e., Visiting Kate in the hospital. “He has come to adore Kate, with whom he has bonded not just over mutual loves, such as music and art, but also over his grandchildren.”

“The King thinks she is doing a ‘wonderful’ job bringing up George, Charlotte, and Louis,” the commentator continued, noting the monarch is “appreciative of the very stable little family unit she and William have created.”

“Surely there can be no stronger signal of their bond than the princess being so happy to see her father-in-law following what is clearly serious and debilitating surgery?” she asked.

King Charles and Kate Middleton left the hospital on Jan. 29

Kate and King Charles are no longer patients at The London Clinic. On Jan. 29, 2024, both left the hospital after their respective 13 and three-night stays.

Kate’s exit wasn’t publicized save for a statement from Kensington Palace. She’s now back at home at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, England, where she lives with William, George, Charlotte, and Louis. There, she’ll continue her recovery until after Easter, when she’s likely to resume royal duties.

The same can’t be said for King Charles’s discharge from the hospital. He stepped out of the building to cameras with Queen Camilla at his side. As for the king’s recovery, he’s expected to return to work after a short recovery period.