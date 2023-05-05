King Charles’ Coronation: All the Ways You Can Watch This Historic Event

For many royalists, the coronation of King Charles III is a once-in-a-lifetime event. Many royal family followers were not alive when Queen Elizabeth was coronated in 1953. Therefore, Charles’ ascension is something that will draw great public interest. There are many ways this historic event can be watched. Here’s a guide to keeping up with every minute of the day’s many elements.

King Charles’ coronation takes place on May 6, 2023, | Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

How to watch the coronation of King Charles III

There are many options to watch the coronation of King Charles III. CBS, ABC, and NBC will all have reporters on the ground at the event.

As for cable services, both Fox News and CNN will have complete coronation coverage. The BBC and streaming service Paramount+ will also cover the event.

Sky News is streaming the coronation on its website, app, and YouTube channel. The coronation will also stream on BBC’s YouTube channel, BBC One, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, and ITV.

For CBS, reporters Michelle Miller, Dana Jacobson, and Jeff Glor will report live from London between 5 and 10 a.m. EST. They will be joined by CBS News foreign correspondents Holly Williams and Mark Phillips.

On NBC, Savannah Guthrie will anchor special coronation coverage live from Buckingham Palace at 5 a.m. EST. Royal contributors and other NBC News correspondents across the U.K will join her.

ABC News provides coverage at 5 a.m. EST with Good Morning America hosts Michael Strahan, Deborah Roberts, Lara Spencer, Ian Pannell, James Longman, Maggie Rulli, Britt Clennett, and Lama Hasan.

Other networks which will also provide complete coverage of King Charles’ coronation

Martha MacCallum helms coverage for Fox News along with Ainsley Earhardt, and Piers Morgan live from Buckingham Palace. They will be joined by Greg Palkot, Alex Hogan, Benjamin Hill, and Brit Hume beginning at 5 a.m. EST.

For CNN, Anderson Cooper will report live outside Buckingham Palace with Christiane Amanpour and Max Foster. Their coverage also begins at 5 a.m. EST.

Starting at 2:30 a.m. EST, JJ Chalmers, Huw Edwards, Clare Balding, and Anita Rani will join the BBC’s Kirsty Young.

The event will also live stream on the following channels: USA TODAY, The New York Times, ABC News Live, NBC News, CNN, Paramount+, DirecTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Sky News YouTube channel, BBC, Britbox by BBC and ITV.

What is the timeline of the coronation’s events?

Camilla Parker Bowles and King Charles posed together in 2018 | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

King Charles and Camilla Queen Consort will travel together from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey in the King’s Procession. The ceremony will take place there and is expected to last two hours.

The coronation includes the oath, anointing, homage, and enthronement. Charles will also have the St. Edward Crown placed on his head, officially crowning him as King Charles III

After Charles and Camilla’s coronation, the couple returns to Buckingham Palace in a Coronation Procession where they will appear on the balcony for photographs. Following is a meal and concert celebration.

The coronation concert follows immediately after that, led by American Idol judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, as well as pop group Take That, Andrea Bocelli, Sir Bryn Terfel, Freya Ridings, and Alexis Ffrench.

Elements of this story were first reported by USA Today and Entertainment Tonight.