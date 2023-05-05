King Charles III Will Wear a Coronation ‘Supertunica’: What Is the Significance of This Important Royal Garment?

King Charles’ coronation ceremony has many historical elements. Many of these have been around for centuries and are essential to the religious event. Along with the crown jewels, Charles will wear a Coronation Supertunica. What is the significance of this important royal garment?

What is a Coronation Supertunica?

A Coronation Supertunica is a robe-like garment a monarch wears during their coronation. It is a full-length, sleeved coat of gold silk.

It opens in the front and is lined with red silk. The Supertunica is heavily embroidered with a gold buckle decorated with roses, thistles, and shamrocks.

Charles will wear layers of coronation vestments inspired by priestly attire during his coronation ceremony. The idea that a monarch wears robes similar to a priest is a link to the divine nature of kingship.

Charles will wear the Supertunica following his anointing ceremony. The garment was created for his great-grandfather George V in 1911 and worn at successive coronations, including by Elizabeth II.

Is the Supertunica the only royal garment King Charles will wear at his coronation?

King Charles will wear another garment besides the Supertunica at his coronation. He will be layered with a second robe as he is crowned king of the United Kingdom.

On top of the Supertunica will be a separate cloak. The floor-length cloak is the Imperial Mantle, made for the King’s extravagant ancestor George IV in 1821. Queen Elizabeth also wore the garment at her 1953 coronation.

“His Majesty the king has decided to reuse pieces from the coronation of his grandfather, King George VI, in 1937,” Caroline De Guitaut, Deputy Surveyor of the King’s Works of Art, explained to CBS News.

The Gold Imperial Mantle “is woven from cloth of gold and embroidered with goldwork embroidery to a design with a strong tradition,” said De Guitaut. When not used, the vestments remain in the Tower of London and form part of the coronation regalia.

The golden robes weigh about 13 pounds altogether. In a special moment, Charles’ grandson, Prince George, will help to carry the robes as Charles walks to his Westminster Abbey throne to be crowned.

King Charles will reuse other coronation key coronation pieces at his ceremony

King Charles will wear his grandfather George VI’s Colobium Sindonis, a white linen shift-like tunic. It symbolizes divesting oneself of all worldly vanity and standing bare before God.

The king will add his grandfather’s sword belt to his ensemble. He will also don the coronation glove made for his grandfather, George VI.

The glove, which is made of white leather and embroidered, will be placed on Charles’ right hand during the ceremony. The glove symbolizes how the reigning monarch should exercise gentleness in raising taxes.

Charles will also utilize the Crown Jewels throughout the ceremony. These priceless artifacts have been used at royal coronations for centuries.

The Crown Jewels include the St. Edward Crown, The Imperial State Crown, The Sovereign’s Sceptre with Cross, and the Orb. Also used are the Coronation Spoon and Ampulla.

Elements of this story were first reported by the Royal Collection Trust, Fashion-era, and Independent.