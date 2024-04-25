You may be surprised at just how much a certain royal family member is worth as it's more than some of the senior royals combined.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, both King Charles and Prince William saw a major increase in their individual net worth.

Before becoming the monarch, the majority of Charles’ income came from the Duchy of Cornwall, an investment portfolio covering land in southwest England. He had a net worth between $100 and $400 million, but that number skyrocketed when he ascended the throne. Today, Celebrity Net Worth reports that he has an estimated net worth of $750 million.

Prince William’s net worth before he was the Prince of Wales was estimated to be about $40 million but he now benefits from the Duchy his father once did. According to Celebrity Net Worth, William’s current net worth is $100 million.

So which royal has the highest net worth behind the king and his oldest son?

The other royal who has a higher net worth than Kate, Anne, and Prince Edward combined

Prince Michael of Kent attends a Service of Thanksgiving for Admiral The Lord Boyce | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

That answer is Prince Michael of Kent. The lesser-known royal is actually the late Queen Elizabeth’s first cousin. He was born on July 4, 1942, to Prince George and Princess Marina of Greece and Denmark. At the time of his birth, he was seventh in the line of succession to the British throne. Today he’s 52nd in line.

The prince and his wife, Princess Michael of Kent, have two children together — Lord Frederick Windsor, who is married to TV star Sophie Winkleman, and Lady Gabriella Kingston, who was married to the late Thomas Kingston.

Express noted that Prince Michael of Kent is involved with “100 charities and organizations, and on average, he undertakes about 200 public working engagements for the charity sector, funded by his own household. These vary from his interest in transport to his passion for Russia including when he led a rally of Bentleys from Brooklands Museum in the U.K. to Moscow, raising more than £25,000 ($31,000 USD) for the Children’s Fire and Burns Trust.”

He has an estimated net worth of £32 million ($43.5 million USD). By comparison, King Charles’ sister, Princess Anne, and his brother, Prince Edward, have a net worth of $10 million each. And Prince William’s wife, the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton), has an individual net worth of $10 million.

Queen Camilla’s net worth

Queen Camilla smiles and waves as she departs from a visit to The Royal Lancers in Catterick, England | Chris Jackson – WPA Pool/Getty Images

And for anyone wondering how much another senior royal is worth, Queen Camilla has an individual net worth of $5 million.

The current queen grew up on a huge $2 million estate in Sussex, attended the best schools, and was left a $663,000 inheritance by her mother’s parents. Her personal wealth has also been generated through various endeavors including real estate holdings.

And of course, being married to the monarch, Queen Camilla shares in some of his wealth these days and the family’s private collection of jewels valued at around £533 million ($662 million USD).