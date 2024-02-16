Sources claim that Kourtney Kardashian is 'struggling' in Australia as Travis Barker tours the country. Here's what insiders are saying.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have come a long way since their initial dates in 2021. The couple married in 2022 and has a three-month-old baby, Rocky Thirteen. Barker is on the Australian leg of his tour with Blink-182, and Kardashian is along for the ride. Unfortunately, sources claim she’s “really struggling” with tour life.

Kourtney Kardashian is reportedly ‘struggling’ while on tour with Travis Barker and their newborn baby

Kourtney Kardashian greatly supports Travis Barker and his infamous band, Blink-182. She, her newborn, and her three kids with Scott Disick — Mason, 14, Reign, 9, and Penelope, 11 — are in Australia while Barker tours with the band. Kardashian reportedly arrived in Australia in early February 2024 and appears to use Sydney as her base.

Unfortunately, sources claim Kardashian hasn’t been having an easy time with her temporary Australian lifestyle. While Barker travels around the country with the band, she has to care for all four kids.

“Kourtney’s really struggling — jet lag and a newborn plus the whole family is no joke,” a source told The Sun. “Plus, Travis is working a lot, so he’s not on hand to help. Obviously, she has staff around her, but she likes to be hands-on, and being away from home is a real challenge.”

The source added that Kardashian thought she’d have more energy than she does by now. “The most important thing for her was keeping the family unit together, and she didn’t want to be away from him for a month, but this is way harder than she thought,” they continued. “The pregnancy was hard on her, and she hasn’t got as much energy as she thought she’d have.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker | MEGA/GC Images

Related Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Rumored to Want a Baby Via Surrogate as Soon as 2025

Kourtney Kardashian shared photos of her and her kids in Australia

Sources claim that Kourtney Kardashian is struggling in Australia with Travis Barker’s tour. However, her photos show otherwise. Daily Mail notes that Kardashian shared photos of Penelope and Reign at Gordons Bay and Bronte Beach. While she hasn’t shown photos of Rocky or her oldest child, Mason, they’re still thought to be with her.

Upon first arriving in Australia, Kardashian and Barker explored the Sydney beachside suburb of Bondi. They went to Bonditony’s Burger Joint and the vegan cafe Funky Pies, where they took photos with fans. After spending quality time together, Barker headed to Perth to kick off Blink-182’s Australian leg of the tour, and Kardashian remained in Sydney.

Kardashian and her kids have been spotted at other hot spots near Sydney, including popular ice cream spot Gelato Messina in Bondi, the restaurant Bills, and the vintage shop UTURN.

She and Travis Barker recently revealed that they conceived their son, Rocky Thirteen, on Valentine’s Day 2023

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are over the moon to have a child together. Rocky Thirteen was born on Nov. 1, 2023. In addition to Kardashian’s three other children with Scott Disick, Barker has Landon, 20, Alabama, 17, and his stepdaughter, Atiana, 24.

On Valentine’s Day 2024, Kardashian posted photos of her and Barker’s trip to Utah in 2023. “One year ago today,” she captioned the post with a heart emoji. Barker commented, “We made baby Rocky,” with a black heart emoji.

The post included photos of a snowy Utah landscape, hot tubs, firewood, and hot chocolate. Kardashian also posted a photo of her in a tiny red bikini and a photo of Barker in the hot tub across from her.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.