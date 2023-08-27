Kristen Bell's short and sweet marriage proposal to Dax Shepard is now on a pillow.

Yes, Twitter, now called X, was the setting for a celebrity proposal, thanks to Kristen Bell. The now-43-year-old asked Dax Shepard to marry her in a tweet, complete with hashtags. What Bell wrote in her marriage proposal, plus why Shepard didn’t initially want to get married.

Kristen asked Dax to get married in a 2013 tweet

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard | Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

The Gossip Girl alum proposed to her Parenthood star boyfriend in June 2013, the same day same-sex marriage became legal in California. “Will you marry me?” she asked Shepard in a tweet. “Xo #marriageequality #loveislove.”

Shepard’s reply? “F*** yes!!!!!!” in a now-deleted tweet (via Today). The now-parents of two went on to marry at the Beverly Hills courthouse four months later.

Perhaps one of the most affordable celebrity weddings ever, the ceremony cost under $200, a whopping $142 to be exact. Bell said I do in all-black. Meanwhile, Shepard got a bell tattooed on his ring finder in place of a wedding band.

Bell later shared Jimmy Kimmel gifted her an embroidered pillow featuring the tweet exchange (via Oprah Daily).

Dax proposed to Kristen 4 years earlier

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell | John Parra/Getty Images for Beaches

Bell’s marriage proposal wasn’t a first in the Hollywood couple’s relationship. Four years before the Frozen star popped the question in a tweet, she was the one on the receiving end of a marriage proposal.

Shepard proposed to Bell over the holidays in 2009. But not after getting some encouragement from Jason Bateman.

The Armchair Expert podcast host once revealed his wife’s co-star in 2009’s Couples Retreat encouraged him to propose after two years of dating. “Jason was first to go, ‘stop f***ing around and marry Kristen,'” Shepard said (via People).

The proposal caught Bell somewhat off-guard because, as she told Insider in 2019, Shepard hadn’t initially been on board with the “idea of marriage.”



“Ironically, he was very … not against [marriage] but more of the idea of marriage,” she said. “He was saying, ‘How I treat you will not be dependent on a piece of paper sitting in City Hall. Because I’ve already made a commitment, and I don’t see a use in that piece of paper.’”

“I thought he had a decent point,” the Veronica Mars star continued. “And then a few months later, he proposed to me. I was kind of shocked. But we had already talked about how relevant marriage would be in our lives. “

Kristen and Dax are known to forget their wedding anniversary

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell | Elizabeth Morris/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“Here’s the funny thing … neither of us remember, genuinely, what the day is,” Bell told James Cordon in 2017, referring to her and Shepard’s wedding anniversary (via Brides). “I think it’s October 17th. But that’s because your segment producer told me that,” she continued, saying it’s usually a family member who points out the date’s significance.

“We only know because my mom reminds me,” Bell said. “She’s like, ‘Happy anniversary!’ [Dax and I] wake up and check our texts and go ‘Happy anniversary, honey.’”

Oct. 17, 2023, will mark 10 years of marriage for Bell and Shepard.