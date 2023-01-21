Here’s Why Leo Suter Read an Erotic Novel About His ‘Vikings: Valhalla’ Character

When preparing to play his character in Vikings: Valhalla, actor Leo Suter did some pretty scandalous research. Based on a real Viking, Suter’s character, Harald Sigurdsson, led a big life that is well-documented in history books — many of which Suter has read. But, thanks to his dad, Suter also knows (a little) about Harald’s conquests off the battlefield as well.

Leo Suter in ‘Vikings: Valhalla’ season 2

Leo Suter, Frida Gustavsson and Sam Corlett attend Netflix’s “Vikings: Valhalla” Season 2 special screening I Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

Like Vikings: Valhalla characters Leif and Freydis (who are also historical figures), Surtur’s character Harald was a great explorer. Described as “the most interesting Viking in history” by Smithsonian, Harald (who is also referred to as Harald Hardrada) “personally traveled at least two-thirds” of the known world at his time and was King of Norway between 1046 to 1066. He was also known as one of the last true Viking berserkers (a term that refers to particularly savage warriors from this period that battled without the protection of armor) and was keen on uniting the followers of Odin and the Christians as seen in the series.

He was also, apparently, quite the ladies’ man.

Leo Suter’s unconventional Christmas present

Given Harald’s incredible history, Suter found that there was more than enough written content available to become quite familiar with his character after being cast in Vikings: Valhalla. There was one book, however, that gave him a brief glimpse into Harald’s time exploring other horizons.

In an interview with the A.V. Club, Suter laughs recalling a book he received as a Christmas present from his dad. “There is one book that stood out,” Suter says. “…my dad got me a book called Varangian… and it turned out it was a soft pornographic novel.”

Suter is quick to point out in the interview that neither his father nor he knew the novel’s subject matter, to begin with. “It was a shock,” Suter laughs. “I got ten pages in,” the actor says and claims that he did not use Varangian in his research for Vikings: Valhalla season 2.

‘Vikings: Valhalla’ Season 3 Release Date

Vikings: Valhalla season 2 currently has a 100% Tomatometer on the rating site Rotten Tomatoes, though the percentage is only based on five critical reviews. Audience reviews are more reserved with a 67% rating (based on 158 reviews).

The reviews, in this case, however, will not impact the series’ chance of renewal, as Vikings: Valhalla season 3 is already a sure thing. As a sequel to the History Channel’s huge hit, Vikings, Netflix signed on for three seasons of Vikings: Valhalla when the streamer inked its 24-episode deal with series creator Jeb Stuart in 2019. As such, Vikings: Valhalla season 2 and season 3 began filming shortly after season 1 debuted. And while no release date for Vikings: Valhalla season 3 has been announced, Digital Spy predicts that viewers may be able to return to the land of the Vikings later this year.