Liam Hemsworth Will Be a ‘Different’ Geralt, According to ‘The Witcher’ Showrunner

The Witcher, based on the novels by Andrzej Sapkowski and the video game franchise of the same name, made its debut on Netflix in 2019. The show follows Geralt of Rivia as he travels across the Continent, slaying monsters of all kinds, from ghouls to bruxas and beyond.

Even though Season 3 of The Witcher has not yet premiered, the show has been renewed for a fourth season, with one significant alteration on the horizon. In Season 4, Liam Hemsworth will take over for Henry Cavill as the titular monster hunter. According to The Witcher showrunner, Hemsworth will be a ‘different’ Geralt.

Why is Henry Cavill leaving ‘The Witcher’?

Henry Cavill announced that he would leave his leading role in The Witcher after the third season, which is currently being filmed. In his statement, the actor wrote: “My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4. In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf.”

There was much conjecture about the announcement’s timing, as Cavill was about to play a major role in the DCU with his return as Superman in the post-credits sequence of Black Adam. However, the role didn’t pan out. There were also rumors that Cavill and the creators of The Witcher had creative differences regarding the adaptation of some aspects of the source material.

Whatever the case, Hemsworth will play Geralt in Season 4 of The Witcher, and the actor is very excited about this new adventure. In a statement posted on his Instagram account, the Hunger Games star wrote, “As a Witcher fan, I’m over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia.”

‘The Witcher’ showrunner says Liam Hemsworth will be a ‘different’ Geralt

Liam Hemsworth at ‘Poker Face’ Australian premiere | Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Speaking to EW, The Witcher showrunner revealed that Liam Hemsworth would be a different Geralt, saying, “Geralt has a new mission in mind when we come back to him in Season 4. He’s a slightly different Geralt than we expected. Now, by the way, that’s an understatement.”

As Hemsworth played Gale Hawthorne in all four Hunger Games movies, he is no stranger to starring in a successful film franchise based on a beloved book series. A few more works of his are the Poker Face, Independence Day: Resurgence, and The Last Song.

Fan reaction to Liam Hemsworth’s casting as Geralt

What do you think? Is Liam Hemsworth the right choice to take over from Henry Cavill in #TheWitcher? — Radio Times (@RadioTimes) October 29, 2022

Many viewers of The Witcher have expressed their opinions on the series since the shocking news that Henry Cavill will be departing the show after Season 3. A total of 132 people voted in an exclusive poll on RadioTimes’ Twitter profile, and 66% of them didn’t think Hemsworth was the best option to keep playing the character.

Many fans voiced their disapproval of the decision to recast Geralt, with one fan writing on Twitter: “Oh man, Henry Cavill leaving The Witcher has me wanting to turn into one of those trolls who harass showrunners into getting my way in my fave show.”

While Geralt’s recasting angers most fans, some think Hemsworth has the acting chops to take on the role of Geralt and provide a just as laudable performance as Cavill’s.

One Reddit user wrote, “Unpopular opinion, many are not convinced of Liam Hemsworth as the new Geralt, but in my opinion, with the right makeup, he could absolutely be a good Geralt.” Another user commented, “I feel kind of bad for Liam. It’s not his fault, and he wants to play Geralt – and somehow I have the feeling he will surprise those that doubt.”

Either way, with The Witcher Season 4 expected to come out in 2024, fans have a long wait until they see Hemsworth pick up the sword.